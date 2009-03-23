10 Ways to Celebrate Earth Day

There's no time like Earth Day to make your world a little greener -- in the literal sense. Planting trees, bushes and any plant life at all not only beautifies your home space, it also absorbs some of the CO2 from the air.
The destruction of the world's rainforests is a big reason why global warming is out of control; in a tiny way, you can help to offset that destruction by planting something in your own yard. Planting a tree is a great choice -- it might be around even longer than you will, and it goes a long way toward preventing soil erosion. But anything green -- shrubs, flowers, native grasses -- will help clean the air while celebrating the environment. (Just make sure it's not something you're going to have to water excessively. Water's a valuable commodity.)
