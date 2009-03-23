10 Ways to Celebrate Earth Day

Planting a tree is a classic -- and helpful -- way to celebrate Earth Day. iStockphoto.com /urbancow

­There's no time like Earth Day to make your world a little greener -- in the literal sense. Planting trees, bushes and any­ plant life at all not only beautifies your home space, it also absorbs some of the CO 2­ ­ from the air.

The destruction of the world's rainforests is a big reason why global warming is out of control; in a tiny way, you can help to offset that destruction by planting something in your own yard. Planting a tree is a great choice -- it might be around even longer than you will, and it goes a long way toward preventing soil erosion. But anything green -- shrubs, flowers, native grasses -- will help clean the air while celebrating the environment. (Just make sure it's not something you're going to have to water excessively. Water's a valuable commodity.)

