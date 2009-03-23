10 Ways to Celebrate Earth Day

By starting a compost bin, you'll turn kitchen scraps into rich soil for your plants. ­iStockphoto.com /cotesebastien

­Every time you throw out coffee grounds, paper towels or a pizza box, you're adding to a landfill -- and subtracting from your yard. All of this stuff, and much more, can be composted instead of trashed, and compost is an ideal way to fertilize your outdoor space. And once you set up a composting system -- basically a bin in your kitchen to put in compostable waste, and a bin in your yard where it can decay -- all of that rich fertilizer is free.

Setting up a compost bin is a great Earth Day project. It takes only a few hours - maybe less. You can build your own out of wood, chicken wire or even an old trash bin; or you can save time and buy one at any garden or home-improvement type store.

It's an ideal way to celebrate Earth Day because it's not a one-time thing. You'll be reducing waste and building up your soil for as long as you stick to the system, which isn't hard -- you just have to be willing to brave the smell of decaying organic material when you stir it every couple of days.

Next up: The best way to celebrate Earth Day is…