2023 India Moon Landing Was World's First at Lunar South Pole

By: Mitch Ryan  |  Feb 4, 2025
In 2023, India's space program landed on the moon for the first time. MASTER / Getty Images

The most recent India moon landing mission was completed on August 23, 2023. This monumental space mission led by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) became the first to land on the lunar South Pole.

The Vikram Lander, carrying a Pragyan Rover, made a soft landing site in one of the most challenging terrains of the lunar surface. This success inspires future astronaut missions to the moon and continued space exploration to farther reaches of the solar system.

Contents
  1. A Brief History of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
  2. 3 Important Takeaways from the Chandrayaan-3 Mission
  3. Is India's Space Program Ethical?

A Brief History of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Although the United States' 1969 Apollo 11 mission is often heralded as humanity's first successful moon landing, this sentiment fails to remember the Luna-2, a successful Russian lunar landing (albeit unmanned) that reached the moon's surface nearly a decade earlier.

Regardless of the outcome of the U.S./Soviet Union "space race," 1969 coincided with ISRO scientists decision to establish an independent space exploration department headquartered in Bengaluru. In the following decades, ISRO would work with Russian teams to launch several satellites and vehicles.

Future ISRO missions include plans for manned space travel and constructing an independent orbiting vehicle similar to the International Space Station.

3 Important Takeaways from the Chandrayaan-3 Mission

India's historic moon landing may lead to an important scientific discovery that opens the door for future lunar bases and solar system exploration.

1. It Is the First Mission to the Lunar South Pole Region

India's space exploration team found a soft landing site near the moon's south pole region, making them the first country to pioneer this treacherous terrain.

Exploration of this successful landing region is made all the more challenging by cold temperatures that can reach as low as -424°F (-253°C) during lunar nightfall.

Mission control teams must also juggle challenges with the moon's south pole rotation. For instance, one lunar day equals a month down on Earth.

2. The Rover Gathered Data About the Lunar Surface

One of the primary goals of the Chandrayaan-3 mission was to collect lunar topsoil and test samples with various scientific instruments to better understand the mineral composition of the moon's surface.

It has been theorized that the lunar surface may hold vital reserves of frozen water and essential minerals that could support lunar bases that may act as resupply locations for future astronaut missions to Mars and beyond.

Although there is still no word on what scientists have gathered from the rover's payloads of lunar soil, the promising site has inspired planning for future lunar missions.

3. India Joins an Elite Group of Countries That Have Reached Lunar Orbit

With its historic landing, India has joined a global elite group and established its place as a technology and space powerhouse. India is the fourth country to complete a successful moon mission, following the Soviet Union, the United States and China.

This successful mission is a prime example of an ascendant country asserting itself as a leader in space exploration as the currently habitable planet Earth becomes less livable each year with climate change worsening.

Is India's Space Program Ethical?

Some critics have questioned the decision of India's government to fund a space agency focused on lunar research when over half the country's population lives on just $3 a day. With the cost of the Chandrayaan-3 rover, lander and propulsion module reaching nearly $30 million, the reallocation of resources could make a significant positive impact on people struggling here on Earth.

However, the exact same criticism could be made of any country that spends tens of millions (or even billions) of dollars on space research.

