Space Exploration

Space exploration is a broad topic covering many facets of deep-space and planetary science. Learn about space probes, Mars Rovers, SETI and other out-of-this-world subjects.

 This Galaxy Doesn't Have Dark Matter, and That's Weird

It's called NGC1052-DF2, an ultra-diffuse galaxy located 65 million light-years away, and it might mean that we don't quite know how all galaxies form after all.

By Ian O'Neill Mar 28, 2018

 The Farthest Pictures from Earth Ever Taken

New Horizons takes photo from 3.79 billion miles (6.12 billion kilometers) away from Earth.

By Patrick J. Kiger Feb 22, 2018

 NASA's Kepler Mission Adds 100 Alien Worlds to Exoplanet Tally

The Kepler Space Telescope seeks out small habitable exoplanets that may share similar qualities to Earth.

By Ian O'Neill Feb 22, 2018

 Are Alien Worlds in TRAPPIST-1 More Habitable Than Thought?

TRAPPIST-1 is a mini version of our solar system, and astronomers have started figuring out what life on those exoplanets might be like.

By Ian O'Neill Feb 12, 2018

 Scientists Build Universe to Understand How Black Holes Kill Galaxies

Researchers threw the ingredients of the universe into a virtual box and let the known laws of physics bake a cosmic cake. The results are stunning.

By Ian O'Neill Feb 2, 2018

 Most Distant Black Hole Discovered, But Why Is It Such a Monster?

The question is, how did it get to be so big so fast?

By Ian O'Neill Dec 7, 2017

 Robotic Camera Can Scan Entire Sky in Just Three Nights

When fully operational in 2018, the Zwicky Transient Facility robotic camera will usher in the era of big data astronomy.

By Nathan Chandler Nov 21, 2017

 Nearby Earth-sized Alien World Orbits 'Quiet' Star, Boosting Habitable Potential

And it's just a galactic hop, skip and a jump away.

By Ian O'Neill Nov 15, 2017

 Monstrous Alien World Orbits Puny Red Dwarf Star

The very existence of this planetary heavyweight is puzzling astronomers.

By Ian O'Neill Nov 1, 2017

 Plutonium Shortage Could Cripple NASA's Deep Space Exploration

Despite increased production, a potential shortage of plutonium-238 fuel could jeopardize NASA's distant missions.

By Patrick J. Kiger Oct 24, 2017

 Gravitational Wave Detectors Discover Colliding Neutron Stars – and Uncover a Scientific Goldmine

Scientists are calling the collision they detected the "gift that will keep on giving."

By Ian O'Neill Oct 16, 2017

 Gravitational Waves Detected Again, But This Is the Best Yet

Ripples in space-time traveled 1.8 billion light-years to wash through our planet on Aug. 14. And this time not two but three detectors picked them up.

By Ian O'Neill Sep 28, 2017

 Drop the Doughnut: True Nature of Ravenous Supermassive Black Holes Revealed

It turns out that not all supermassive black holes are devouring matter at the same breakneck pace.

By Ian O'Neill Sep 27, 2017

 What Epic Space Missions Like Cassini Teach Us About Ourselves

Now that Cassini has met its end by plunging into Saturn, it's time to reflect on what we've learned over the decades.

By Ian O'Neill Sep 21, 2017

 Why Cassini Crashed: Protecting Icy Moon Enceladus at All Costs

The groundbreaking Saturn mission has come to an end, protecting Saturn's moon in its final plunge.

By Ian O'Neill Sep 15, 2017

 Cassini Spacecraft Will End Its Mission by Crashing Into Saturn

In what's being called its 'grand finale,' the probe that's been orbiting Saturn for 13 years is taking its victory lap as it runs out of fuel.

By Patrick J. Kiger Sep 7, 2017

 Forty Years Later, Voyager 1 Is an Interstellar Trailblazer

Forty years and counting! Can Voyager 1 make it another 10?

By Ian O'Neill Sep 5, 2017

 Astronaut Pee and Yeast Could Revolutionize Our Future in Space

When you're packing for space, you have to think about how every single item onboard can be reused repeatedly. And that includes your pee.

By Ian O'Neill Aug 24, 2017

 Hottest Gas Giant Ever Discovered May Be Evaporating to Death

A newly discovered exoplanet is hotter than most stars, and may be possibly disintegrating because of it.

By Laurie L. Dove Aug 21, 2017

 Deep in the Heart of Our Galaxy, Einstein Proved Right Again

Hints of Einstein's general relativity have been detected in a black hole "laboratory" smack in the center of the Milky Way.

By Ian O'Neill Aug 16, 2017

 Small, Alien Worlds Come in Two Flavors: Super-Earths and Mini-Neptunes

Get ready for a new branch in our galaxy's planetary family tree.

By Ian O'Neill Jun 22, 2017

 Elon Musk Lays Out Plans to Colonize Mars

Could humans really colonize Mars within the next 50 years? Elon Musk seems to think so.

By John Perritano Jun 21, 2017

 NASA Welcomes Its 2017 Class of New Astronaut Recruits

NASA's newest astronauts-in-training will have to learn how to fly a jet and speak Russian. It's going to be a long two years.

By Jesslyn Shields Jun 14, 2017

 Gravitational Waves Detected for a Third Time, Revealing Another Black Hole Collision

Thanks to gravitational wave observatories, we're entering a new era of astronomy, one in which the dark universe will finally be revealed.

By Ian O'Neill Jun 1, 2017

 Cosmic Rays Recreated in the Lab, With a Goal of Safer Space Missions

Researchers used laser-plasma-based accelerators to simulate the sort of radiation that astronauts and spacecraft might encounter in outer space.

By Patrick J. Kiger May 12, 2017