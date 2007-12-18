Space exploration is a broad topic covering many facets of deep-space and planetary science. Learn about space probes, Mars Rovers, SETI and other out-of-this-world subjects.
It's called NGC1052-DF2, an ultra-diffuse galaxy located 65 million light-years away, and it might mean that we don't quite know how all galaxies form after all.
New Horizons takes photo from 3.79 billion miles (6.12 billion kilometers) away from Earth.
The Kepler Space Telescope seeks out small habitable exoplanets that may share similar qualities to Earth.
TRAPPIST-1 is a mini version of our solar system, and astronomers have started figuring out what life on those exoplanets might be like.
Researchers threw the ingredients of the universe into a virtual box and let the known laws of physics bake a cosmic cake. The results are stunning.
The question is, how did it get to be so big so fast?
When fully operational in 2018, the Zwicky Transient Facility robotic camera will usher in the era of big data astronomy.
And it's just a galactic hop, skip and a jump away.
The very existence of this planetary heavyweight is puzzling astronomers.
Despite increased production, a potential shortage of plutonium-238 fuel could jeopardize NASA's distant missions.
Scientists are calling the collision they detected the "gift that will keep on giving."
Ripples in space-time traveled 1.8 billion light-years to wash through our planet on Aug. 14. And this time not two but three detectors picked them up.
It turns out that not all supermassive black holes are devouring matter at the same breakneck pace.
Now that Cassini has met its end by plunging into Saturn, it's time to reflect on what we've learned over the decades.
The groundbreaking Saturn mission has come to an end, protecting Saturn's moon in its final plunge.
In what's being called its 'grand finale,' the probe that's been orbiting Saturn for 13 years is taking its victory lap as it runs out of fuel.
Forty years and counting! Can Voyager 1 make it another 10?
When you're packing for space, you have to think about how every single item onboard can be reused repeatedly. And that includes your pee.
A newly discovered exoplanet is hotter than most stars, and may be possibly disintegrating because of it.
Hints of Einstein's general relativity have been detected in a black hole "laboratory" smack in the center of the Milky Way.
Get ready for a new branch in our galaxy's planetary family tree.
Could humans really colonize Mars within the next 50 years? Elon Musk seems to think so.
NASA's newest astronauts-in-training will have to learn how to fly a jet and speak Russian. It's going to be a long two years.
Thanks to gravitational wave observatories, we're entering a new era of astronomy, one in which the dark universe will finally be revealed.
Researchers used laser-plasma-based accelerators to simulate the sort of radiation that astronauts and spacecraft might encounter in outer space.