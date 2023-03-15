These Giants Are the 7 Tallest Trees in the World

These days the trees that hold records for height are excessively tall, for sure, but trees that were even bigger have probably lived. Trees grow tall because they have enough access to nutrients, they're sheltered from damage and they've got access to enough light. But biologists think there is a height above which trees — any tree of any species — just can't grow. This is probably somewhere between 400 and 426 feet (122 and 130 meters), which is still gargantuan by any standard.

The cap on how tall a tree can become has to do with gravity. You're successful as a tree only insofar as you can grow to a place where you have access to as much light as you want. A coast redwood (Sequoia sempervirens) is a species that grows very tall, but at some point it gets hard to haul water up a trunk that's as tall as a high-rise building — which is why tall trees taper off at the top.

And although we don't have any current examples of a tree at the theoretical maximum height, we've got examples that come pretty close. Although the exact location of these trees is often kept a secret from the public, here is the tallest tree in the world and some close competitors: