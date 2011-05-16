How Hate Works

Is hate wrong?
People filled with hate sometimes do incomprehensible things, from defacing gravestones to stalking and killing people. But is their extreme animosity a form of mental illness?
In 1999, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold attacked their high school in Columbine, Colo., killing 12 students and a teacher and wounding 24 others, and left behind hateful online rants against society to explain their actions [source: Chua-Eoan]. But it also soon emerged that Harris had been treated with medication for depression, and some believed his despair made him more susceptible to hatred [source: Associated Press]. Other even more notorious hate-mongers, like Hitler and Osama bin Laden, have been diagnosed by mental health experts -- albeit from a safe distance -- as suffering from narcissistic personality disorder and other mental conditions [sources: Coolidge, Diamond].
Advertisement
Based on those examples, it's tempting to jump to the conclusion that those who feel hatred toward others are mentally ill. But that doesn't explain the vast numbers of ordinary Germans and Bosnian Serbs who morphed from friendly neighbors to eager murderers of their countrymen. That's why some mental health experts think that if the tendency to hate is a disease, it's more akin to herpes than a rare cancer.
Early 20th century psychoanalytic pioneer Sigmund Freud, for example, regarded hate as a normal, albeit unpleasant, byproduct of an individual's struggle to maintain and preserve his or her ego in the face of civilization's pressures [source: Abel]. Others think that even ordinary, well-socialized people can be induced to hate others, if they're subjected to sufficient trauma. A 2000 study of adults from war-torn Kosovo, for example, found that those who had suffered the most psychological stress and illness also tended to harbor the most extreme feelings of hatred toward the Serbian troops who had been their tormentors [source: Healy].
But others say that, like a loaded gun, hatred isn't inherently bad -- that it's merely a capacity that can be used for good as well as evil. Psychiatrist and writer Kurt R. Eissler, for example, defended "noble hatred," in which an intense aversion is put to a constructive use, such as overthrowing a cruel dictator. "The activation of compassion would only diminish the impetus of his attack against superior power," he wrote. For a revolutionary fighting against injustice, Eissler argued that hatred is not only normal, but actually can be a positive tool for all of us [source: Bartlett].
Related Articles
More Great Links
Sources
- Abel, Donald C. "Freud on Instinct and Morality." State University of New York Press. 1989. (May 9, 2011)http://books.google.com/books?id=DomHF8dVwJwC&pg=PA47&dq=freud+hate&hl=en&ei=lEjITdm4J8bagQfGmZTLBA&sa=X&oi=book_result&ct=result&resnum=2&ved=0CC8Q6AEwAQ#v=onepage&q=freud%20hate&f=false
- Armstrong, Eric M. "Revered and Reviled: D.W. Griffith's 'The Birth of a Nation.'" Moving Arts Film Journal. Feb. 26, 2010. (May 9, 2011) http://www.themovingarts.com/revered-and-reviled-d-w-griffiths-the-birth-of-a-nation/
- Barbaro, Nicolo. "The Siege of Constantinople (1453, according to Nicolo Barbaro." Deremilitari.org. (May 9, 2011)http://www.deremilitari.org/resources/sources/constantinople3.htm
- Bartlett, Steven J. "The Pathology of Man: A Study of Human Evil."
- "Carthage's Destruction." BBC Radio 4. Feb. 12, 2009. (May 8, 2011) http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b00hdd5x
- Chua-Eoan, Howard. "Columbine Massacre, 1999." Time.com. 2000. (May 8, 2011)http://www.time.com/time/2007/crimes/23.htm
- Connolly, Kate. "Jud Süss: the Nazis' inglorious blockbuster." Guardian.co.uk. Feb. 25, 2010. (May 9, 2011) http://www.guardian.co.uk/film/2010/feb/25/jud-suss-film-without-conscience
- Coolidge, Frederick L. Etal. "Understanding Madmen: A DSM-IV Assessment of Adolf Hitler." Individual Differences Research. 2007. (May 8, 2011)http://www.uccs.edu/~faculty/fcoolidg/Hitler%20PDF%20unproof.pdf
- "Crusaders massacre of Jerusalem was done in cold-blood, not religious frenzy, historian argues." Medievalists.net. Jan. 14, 2011. (May 8, 2011) http://www.medievalists.net/2011/01/14/crusaders-massacre-of-jerusalem-was-done-in-cold-blood-not-religious-frenzy-historian-argues/
- Dean, Trevor. "Marriage and mutilation: vendetta in late medieval Italy." FindArticles.com. November 1997. (May 9, 2011)http://findarticles.com/p/articles/mi_m2279/is_n157/ai_20225114/
- Diamond, Stephen A. "On the Violent Life and Death of Osama bin Laden: A Psychological Post-Mortem." Psychology Today. May 2, 2011. (May 9, 2011) http://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/evil-deeds/201105/the-violent-life-and-death-osama-bin-laden-psychological-post-mortem
- Diogenes. "Overview of Stoic Ethics." Sophia Project. 2000. (May 8, 2011) http://www.molloy.edu/sophia/seneca/DL_stoicism.htm
- Fishbein, Harold D. "The Genetic/Evolutionary Basis of Prejudice and Hatred." Paper presented at Conference to Establish a Field of Hate Studies. March 20, 2004. (May 8, 2011)
- Florida, Richard. "The Geography of Hate." The Atlantic. (May 12, 2011).http://www.theatlantic.com/national/archive/2011/05/the-geography-of-hate/238708/
- Gawda, B. "Language of Love and Hate of Persons Diagnosed With Antisocial Personality." Marie Curie-Skuldowska University. Pubmed.com. (May 12, 2011)http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/20653186
- "Genesis 24 (21st Century King James Version)." Biblegateway.com. (May 8, 2011) http://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis+24&version=KJ21
- "Hate." Merriam-webster.com. Undated. (May 8, 2011) http://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/hate
- "Hate Groups Increasingly Use Social Networking to Recruit." Reuters. May 14, 2009. (May 9, 2011) http://www.foxnews.com/story/0,2933,520074,00.html
- Healy, Melissa. "Mental health experts caution against retribution." Los Angeles Times. May 8, 2011. (May 9, 2011) http://articles.latimes.com/2011/may/08/health/la-he-bin-laden-retribution-20110508
- Hedges, Chris. "TV Station in Bosnia Feeds Serbs Propaganda." The New York Times. June 9, 1996. (May 9, 2011)http://www.pixelpress.org/bosnia/context/0609yugo-bosnia-election.html
- "The Jewish Problem." German Propaganda Archive. 1939. (May 9, 2011)http://www.calvin.edu/academic/cas/gpa/imbild1.htm
- Keppel, Robert, Birnes, William J. and Rule, Ann. "The Riverman: Ted Bundy and I Hunt for the Green River Killer." Pocket Books. 2005. (May 10, 2011)http://books.google.com/books?id=QtrLm4J6A9gC&pg=PA237&dq=Ted+Bundy+hate+women&hl=en&ei=y-HJTcmYH4TfgQfawLjyBQ&sa=X&oi=book_result&ct=result&resnum=3&ved=0CDUQ6AEwAg#v=onepage&q=hate&f=false
- Konstan, David. "The Emotions of the Ancient Greeks: Studies in Aristotle and Greek Literature." University of Toronto Press. 2006. (May 8, 2011) http://books.google.com/books?id=oZGPhGZ68wMC&pg=PA186&dq=aristotle+hatred&hl=en&ei=SknHTauLAuew0QHD_aWsCA&sa=X&oi=book_result&ct=result&resnum=1&ved=0CCoQ6AEwAA#v=onepage&q=aristotle%20hatred&f=false
- The Koran. Quod.lib.umich.edu. (May 8, 2011)http://quod.lib.umich.edu/cgi/k/koran/koran-idx?type=simple&q1=hatred&>
- Krouse, William J. "Hate Crime Legislation." Congressional Research Service. Oct. 16, 2009. (May 10, 2011)http://assets.opencrs.com/rpts/RL33403_20091016.pdf
- Lee, Elissa and Laura Leets. "Persuasive Storytelling by Hate Groups." Georgetown.edu. 2010. (May 10, 2011) http://www9.georgetown.edu/faculty/lll27/files/leets8.pdf
- Levin, Jack and James Alan Fox. "Normalcy in Behavioral Characteristics of the Sadistic Serial Killer." The Psychology of Serial Violent Crimes. May 5, 2007. (May 12, 2011)http://jacklevinonviolence.com/articles/Normalcyofserialmurder.pdf
- Lugar, Norma. "Hatfield-McCoy Feud: Roseanna: Juliet of the Mountains." Blueridgecountry.com. Feb. 17, 2009. (May 9, 2011) http://www.blueridgecountry.com/archive/hatfields-and-mccoys.html
- Moss, Michael. "What to Do About Pixels of Hate." The New York Times. Oct. 21, 2007. (May 8, 2011) http://www.nytimes.com/2007/10/21/weekinreview/21moss.html
- "Neo-Nazi Hate Music: A Guide." ADL.org. Nov. 4, 2004. (May 8, 2011)http://www.adl.org/main_Extremism/hate_music_in_the_21st_century.htm?Multi_page_sections=sHeading_4
- Oppenheimer, Martin. "The Hate Handbook: Oppressors, victims and fighters." Lexington Books. 2005. (May 10, 2011)http://books.google.com/books?id=FKDsHayBEzsC&pg=PA116&dq=sociology+of+hate&hl=en&ei=XczJTaWZO6Th0gHDqO3PBw&sa=X&oi=book_result&ct=result&resnum=9&ved=0CFEQ6AEwCDgK#v=onepage&q=sociology%20of%20hate&f=false
- Orwell, George. "1984." Harcourt, Inc. 1949. (May 8, 2011)http://books.google.com/books?id=yxv1LK5gyV4C&printsec=frontcover&dq=1984+orwell&hl=en&ei=yjfHTazmGIfZgQeQj9nLBA&sa=X&oi=book_result&ct=result&resnum=1&ved=0CDMQ6AEwAA#v=onepage&q=two%20minutes%20hate&f=false
- Robson, David. "'Hate Circuit' discovered in brain." New Scientist. Oct. 28, 2008. (May 8, 2011)http://www.newscientist.com/article/dn15060-hate-circuit-discovered-in-brain.html
- Tuske, Joerg, "The Concept of Emotion in Classical Indian Philosophy." Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy. Spring 2011. (May 8, 2011) http://plato.stanford.edu/entries/concept-emotion-india/
- "2008 Hate Crime Statistics." FBI.gov. 2008. (May 10, 2011) http://www.fbi.gov/about-us/cjis/ucr/hate-crime/2008
- "Urban II (1088-1099): Speech at Council of Clermont, 1095." Medieval Sourcebook. 1997. (May 9, 2011)http://www.fordham.edu/halsall/source/urban2-5vers.html
- "What makes us human?" Amnh.org. Undated. (May 9, 2011) http://www.amnh.org/exhibitions/permanent/humanorigins/human/human.php
- Zeki, Semi and John Paul Romaya. "Neural Correlates of Hate." PLoS One. Oct. 29, 2008. (May 8, 2011) http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0003556