Ariel Skelley / Getty Images

As a child, when trying to come up with the biggest number possible, you might have said "infinity plus one." While technically infinity is the largest number because you cannot run out of numbers, the biggest numbers that we know of are still difficult to count but a bit more quantifiable.

So, what is the biggest number? Read on to learn about six large numbers.