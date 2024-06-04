How to Use the Mnemonic 'SOHCAHTOA' in Trigonometry

Mathematicians have to calculate the unknown side lengths or angles in a right triangle all the time. To do this, they apply the trigonometric functions.

For example, if you know the value of angle θ, you can find the two sides of a right-angled triangle.

Trigonometric Function Example

Suppose you have a right triangle with:

Angle θ = 30 degrees

Adjacent side = a = 5

You want to find the length of the opposite side b.

The tangent of an angle in a right-angled triangle is the ratio of the length of the opposite side to the length of the adjacent side, so:

tan(θ) = opposite/adjacent

You know that:

θ = 30

Adjacent side a = 5

So, using the tangent function looks like this:

tan(30) = b/5

You know from trigonometric tables or by using a calculator that:

tan(30) = 1/(√3) ≈ 0.577

So:

0.577 = b/5

Now, to find b:

b = 5 x 0.577

b ≈ 2.885

The length of the opposite side b is approximately 2.885 units.