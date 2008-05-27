Science
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Science
  3. Space
  4. Spaceflight

How the NASA Space Food Research Lab Works

by Maria Trimarchi

NASA Space Food Research Lab: Cheat Sheet

Stuff You Need to Know:

  • The Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center (JSC) opened in 1973 in Houston, Texas. Inside Building 17 on the JSC campus, you'll find the Space Food Systems Laboratory, containing a test kitchen, a food processing lab, a food packaging lab and an analytical lab.
  • The Space Food Systems Laboratory employs food scientists, registered dietitians, packaging engineers, food systems engineers and technicians.
  • At the facility, researchers conduct physical and sensory analyses of foods, plan menus and manage food product development, test food processing techniques, research long-term storage techniques and develop ways in which to design, fabricate and test custom packaging and materials.
  • There are eight types of food processing techniques used at the lab: rehydrated, thermostabilized, irradiated, intermediate moisture, natural form, fresh, refrigerated and frozen.

Now, test your knowledge with these quizzes!

Check out these image galleries!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Up Next

NASA's 10 Greatest Achievements

5 Strange Items Developed from NASA Technology

How Space Food Works

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement