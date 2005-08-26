How the Tornado Intercept Vehicle Works

Portable Weather Station
Since it can survive very high winds and hail, the TIV provides a good opportunity to collect tornado data. Inside the TIV are a variety of meteorological instruments, including:
- A blade anemometer, which measures wind speed and force in one dimension
- A sonic anemometer, which also measures wind speed and force, but in three dimensions
- Two global positioning system (GPS) units
- Tools for measuring temperature, pressure and humidity
Another weather research tool, the Doppler on Wheels (DOW), also uses the same instruments in addition to a mobile Doppler radar. The DOW, however, must stay between two and eight miles away from a tornado. Since the TIV houses the same instruments as the DOW, scientists can combine their data to create a more complete picture of the life of a tornado.
Now, let's look at what happens when the TIV finds a tornado.