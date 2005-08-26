How the Tornado Intercept Vehicle Works

What happens when the TIV chases a tornado? That depends on whether Casey and his team are working with other chasers or independently. The first step is always research. All storm chasers must determine where tornadoes are likely to form and which approach to the storm will give them the best view while keeping them out of the most dangerous parts of the storm.

Recently, Casey has worked with Dr. Joshua Werman of the Center for Severe Weather Research (CSWR). The CSWR uses the DOWs and other equipment to study tornadoes. Members of the CSWR team analyze data about the storm and help decide where to deploy the TIV [ref]. When working with the CSWR, the TIV collects data up to the edge of the debris cloud, not into the tornado itself.

However, Casey designed and built the TIV with the goal of getting footage of a tornado approaching and then hitting the IMAX camera. In order to do this, he positions the TIV in the path of a tornado in a low-lying area. Then, the team films the tornado from within the TIV turret. Casey designed the TIV to withstand 200 mph winds, which accounts for about 75 percent of the tornadoes that form in the United States. This, and careful attention to the progression of the storm, reduces the likelihood of damage or destruction.

Eventually, footage from the TIV's expeditions will appear in an IMAX film about tornadoes called "Tornado Alley."

For more information about the TIV, tornadoes and tornado chasing, check out the links below.

Worst Case Scenario and Other Chase Vehicles The TIV crew takes precautions to help ensure their safety. In addition to using data from their instruments and those of other chasers to gauge the strength of the storm, they wear helmets and goggles during their intercept attempts. A worst case scenario for the chase crew would include: A rapidly strengthening tornado, or wind speeds much higher than those recorded on the TIV instruments or estimated based on other chasers' data

An impact from the most powerful part of the funnel

A broadside impact, where the surface area of the TIV is greatest With these factors present, a tornado could theoretically lift or move the TIV, or pull it apart. The TIV isn't the only vehicle made specifically to approach and film a tornado. Another is Steve Green's Tornado Attack Vehicle (TAV). You can learn about other chase vehicles at Tornadochaser.com.

