You may love Mother Nature, but during a thunderstorm, a sturdy building is your best friend. When you hear thunder, you're at risk. This is true even if you haven't seen any other evidence of a storm. Every year in the U.S., dozens of people are killed by lightning and hundreds are injured. Most are caught outside and don't find or seek safety soon enough.

Let's take a look at five things you can do to protect yourself from the destructive potential of a thunderstorm.