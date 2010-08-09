5 Tips for Thunderstorm Safety

1
Know the Facts
There are a lot of myths about thunderstorms and lightning. It's important for you to understand the facts before you make a bad judgment call:
- Rubber-soled shoes won't protect you from lightning.
- If someone has been struck by lightning, he will not carry a residual charge. So, it's safe to help without putting yourself at risk.
- A lightning ground strike can travel through a telephone land-line and injure someone indoors. It happens every year somewhere in the U.S. Cell phones are safe, though.
- What's true for phone lines is true for plumbing, so stay out of the tub or shower until the thunderstorm's passed by.
- Sheds, porches and tents provide no protection from lightning. If you're standing on the porch watching nature's light show, go back indoors.
- Rubber car tires will not protect you from lightning. The car's steel frame and top may, though. Just avoid touching any of the metal parts inside the vehicle.
Related Articles
Sources
- FEMA. "Lightning Safety by Sabrina." Undated. 7/25/10.http://www.fema.gov/kids/sabrina.htm
- National Weather Service. "Lightning Safety." Undated. 7/25/10.http://www.lightningsafety.noaa.gov/
- National Weather Service. "Lightning: What You Need to Know." Undated. 7/25/10.http://www.lightningsafety.noaa.gov/resources/Lightning_What_you_Need_to_Know.pdf
- NOAA. "Thunderstorm, Tornados, Lightning." Undated. 7/24/10.http://www.nws.noaa.gov/om/severeweather/resources/ttl6-10.pdf
- NOAA. "Weather Safety: Lightning." Undated. 7/25/10.http://www.weather.gov/os/lightning/resources/lightning-safety.pdf
- University of Florida Extension. "Lightning Safety." 2008. 7/25/10.http://solutionsforyourlife.ufl.edu/hot_topics/families_and_consumers/lightning_safety.html
- Weather.com. "Driving Tips: Severe Thunderstorms and Lightning." Undated 7/25/10.http://www.weather.com/activities/driving/drivingsafety/drivingsafetytips/thunder.html
UP NEXT
Up Next
Vincent van Goat and Friends Help Vanquish Western Wildfires
Goats are being used to create firebreaks as part of today's wildfire fighting arsenal. HowStuffWorks takes a look.