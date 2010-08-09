Science
5 Tips for Thunderstorm Safety

by Sara Elliott
1

Know the Facts

There are a lot of myths about thunderstorms and lightning. It's important for you to understand the facts before you make a bad judgment call:

  • Rubber-soled shoes won't protect you from lightning.
  • If someone has been struck by lightning, he will not carry a residual charge. So, it's safe to help without putting yourself at risk.
  • A lightning ground strike can travel through a telephone land-line and injure someone indoors. It happens every year somewhere in the U.S. Cell phones are safe, though.
  • What's true for phone lines is true for plumbing, so stay out of the tub or shower until the thunderstorm's passed by.
  • Sheds, porches and tents provide no protection from lightning. If you're standing on the porch watching nature's light show, go back indoors.
  • Rubber car tires will not protect you from lightning. The car's steel frame and top may, though. Just avoid touching any of the metal parts inside the vehicle.
Did You Know?

Hail can be as dramatic an element in a thunderstorm as lightning and causes more than one billion dollars in property and crop damage every year.

