5 Tips for Thunderstorm Safety

Rubber -soled shoes won't protect you from lightning.

If someone has been struck by lightning, he will not carry a residual charge. So, it's safe to help without putting yourself at risk.

A lightning ground strike can travel through a telephone land-line and injure someone indoors. It happens every year somewhere in the U.S. Cell phones are safe, though.

What's true for phone lines is true for plumbing, so stay out of the tub or shower until the thunderstorm's passed by.

Sheds, porches and tents provide no protection from lightning. If you're standing on the porch watching nature's light show, go back indoors.