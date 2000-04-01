How Lightning Works

Types of Strikes and Types of Lightning
- Cloud to ground -Discussed previously
- Ground to cloud -The same as above with the exception that usually a tall, earth-bound object initiates the strike to the cloud
- Cloud to cloud - Also the same mechanics as discussed above except the strike travels from one cloud to another
Types of Lightning
- Normal lightning - Discussed previously
- Sheet lightning - Normal lightning that is reflected in the clouds
- Heat lightning - Normal lightning near the horizon that is reflected by high clouds
- Ball lightning - A phenomenon where lightning forms a slow, moving ball that can burn objects in its path before exploding or burning out
- Red sprite -A red burst reported to occur above storm clouds and reaching a few miles in length (toward the stratosphere)
- Blue jet - A blue, cone-shaped burst that occurs above the center of a storm cloud and moves upward (toward the stratosphere) at a high rate of speed
In the next section, we'll learn about the purpose of lightning rods.