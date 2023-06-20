The Four Planets With Rings Might Surprise You

All of the gas giants in our outer solar system, including Saturn, Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune, have their own ring systems. These outer solar system planets have large masses to attract ring particles, and they orbit far enough away from the sun for water ice to stay frozen.

Read on to learn how each system of rings differs from planet to planet.

Jupiter's Rings

" " Data from the Galileo spacecraft that orbited Jupiter from 1995 to 2003 confirmed that Jupiter's rings were created by meteoroid impacts on small nearby moons. NASA, JPL, Galileo Project, (NOAO), J. Burns (Cornell) et al.

Jupiter's ring system has four primary components: the innermost "halo ring" comprised of dust particles; a thin, faint main ring; and two gossamer rings. Jupiter's rings around the outside of the system are commonly called the Amalthea Ring and the Thebe Ring, named after the moons that provided the necessary material following high-speed impacts.

Jupiter's rings were first discovered in 1979 during Voyager 1's initial flyby and investigated once more by the Galileo spacecraft in the 1990s. Although they are unlikely to disappear in our lifetime, Jupiter's rings are potentially shrinking due to the planet's extreme gravitational pull on these thin ring layers.

Neptune's Rings

" " The James Webb Space Telescope provided the clearest view of Neptune’s rings in more than 30 years thanks to its Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), which captured several bright, narrow rings as well as the planet’s fainter dust bands. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

The Voyager 2 spacecraft captured the first images of Neptune's rings in 1989 using stellar occultation methods to measure the displacement of ultraviolet light. Through this technique, Voyager 2 was able to discern that Neptune has five main rings (Galle, Le Verrier, Lassell, Arago and Adams) and four prominent ring arcs (Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité and Courage). These smaller rings are formed by faint, thin collections of micrometer-sized dust that is shepherded around the ring system by Neptune's four small moons.

Saturn's Rings

" " NASA's Cassini spacecraft has delivered a glorious view of Saturn, taken while the spacecraft was in Saturn's shadow. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Saturn's rings are the most extensive ring system of all the planets in our solar system, inadvertently making this gas giant one of the most exciting planets to recreate for your fourth-grade science project. Saturn's rings are typically divided into 14 distinct sections, with the D ring being the nearest to the planet and Saturn's E ring and Phoebe ring system being the farthest away.

Saturn is composed primarily of hydrogen and helium, and it is actually the only planet in the solar system with less density than water. This reflective gas structure, framed by its distinctive disk-shaped system, makes it one of the farthest planets you can witness in the night sky with the help of a small telescope. If you hope to catch a glimpse of this celestial wonder, the planet and its rings are visible for most of the year except for January and February, when it's closest to the sun. However, Saturn appears brightest when it reaches opposition in August and September.

Uranus' Rings

" " This zoomed-in image of Uranus, captured by the James Webb Telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), reveals stunning views of the planet’s rings. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI. Image processing: J. DePasquale (STScI)

Uranus has two sets of rings. Astronomer and scientist James L. Elliot and his team discovered the inner rings March 10, 1977, which consist of nine distinct rings. This discovery is more recent in the history of space exploration due to Uranus' rings being made of larger bodies than its sister planets, Jupiter and Neptune. This lack of dust and smaller particles causes the rings of Uranus to appear thin and slightly opaque from Earth's observatories.

One of the two outer rings is reddish like many other rings in the solar system, while the other outer ring appears blue like Saturn's E ring.