Exploring Jovian Planets, the Titans of Our Solar System

As we mentioned, the four planets recognized as Jovian planets ordered by their distance from the sun are Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

Jupiter

" " The term Jovian is derived from Jupiter, the largest of the planets and the first to be observed using a telescope. NASA/JPL

Jupiter's atmosphere is composed predominantly of molecular hydrogen and helium gas. Traces of other gases and compounds like methane, water vapor, ammonia and phosphine can also be found, contributing to the visible clouds and the planet's rich, banded appearance.

Advertisement

The outermost layer of Jupiter's atmosphere, the exosphere, is viciously cold with temperatures falling below minus 229 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 145 degrees Celsius). However, this gas giant has an outer layer that could be surrounded with a probable molten core of solid material with temperatures as hot as 90,032 degrees Fahrenheit (50,000 degrees Celsius).

The extreme temperature variation and the planet's rapid rotation causes massive storms patterns, including the Great Red Spot, a 190-year-old storm larger than terrestrial planet Earth.

Saturn

" " Jovian planets all have rings, but none are as spectacular as Saturn's. NASA/JPL

Saturn's atmosphere, like Jupiter's, is composed primarily of hydrogen and helium, with trace amounts of other compounds such as ammonia, methane and water vapor. These elements interact with sunlight to create Saturn's banded, yellowish-brown appearance. Beneath the cloud layers, the temperature and pressure increase with depth, creating a hot core.

As for Saturn's rings, they're comprised mainly of countless particles of ice, with some rock and dust, ranging in size from tiny grains to massive chunks as big as mountains.

Despite their stunning appearance, Saturn's rings are remarkably thin, generally only about 32 feet (10 meters) thick.

Uranus

" " This is a view of Uranus was taken by Voyager 2 through three color filters and recombined to produce the color image. NASA/JPL

Before the 1990s, Uranus was considered a gas giant like Neptune, Jupiter and Saturn. But Uranus' atmosphere is primarily made of gaseous hydrogen and helium, and it also contains a higher proportion of "ices" like water, ammonia and methane. So scientists coined an appropriate term for large planets like Uranus and Neptune: ice giants.

The temperature in the upper atmosphere of Uranus is typically about minus 371 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 224 degrees Celsius), making Uranus the coldest Jovian planet and coldest planet in the solar system.

Uranus has an extreme axial tilt of about 98 degrees, meaning the giant planet essentially orbits the sun on its side. This unusual orientation leads to extreme seasons on the planet, with each pole experiencing 42 years of continuous sunlight or darkness depending on its position in the planet's 84-Earth-year orbit around the sun.

Neptune

" " Neptune was once considered a gas giant until it was recognized with the ice giant planets. NASA/JPL

Like Uranus, the planet Neptune was also once considered a gas giant until it was recognized with the ice giant planets. Neptune's atmosphere is composed mostly of hydrogen and helium, with traces of methane that give the planet its deep blue hue. The hydrogen compounds envelope its rocky core.

Despite its distance from the sun, the planet's atmosphere has the highest wind speeds in the solar system. Winds on the planet have been clocked faster than 1,200 miles per hour (2,000 kilometers per hour). To date, these are the fastest wind speeds on any planet recorded in the solar system.