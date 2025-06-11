Tall Whites: The Classic Extraterrestrial Archetype

" " Tall whites are essentially the stereotypical alien from outer space. Nicole Antonio / DALL-E

Among the more curious entries in alien lore, the tall whites stand out — literally.

These pale, lanky beings are said to be over 7 feet (2.1 meters) tall and were made famous by former military weather observer Charles James Hall, who detailed his alleged encounters during his time at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

According to Hall, he was initially terrified but gradually overcame fears during his two years of working near them. In his writings, he describes walking with the tall beings and adapting to their presence through a mix of caution and curiosity.