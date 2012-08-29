Steampunk Blimps: Airships that Will Take You Back to the Future

Steampunk originated in novels in the 1960s and 70s before really taking off in later decades. But its influences date back much further, to the work of writers like Jules Verne, HG Wells and Mary Shelley. This image is from a French collecting card made at the turn of the 20th century. The airship at the top is a great example of where many thought technology was headed, and where steampunk fans wish it had gone.