From the Wright Brothers to the Boeing 747, explore the classic planes that helped forge an industry and alter the face of human transportation in the 20th century.
Wrecked aircraft ruins rest in remote worldwide spots. Who are the legion of aviation archaeologists dedicated to tracking down and preserving them?
Steampunk enthusiasts imagine an alternate version of history, where the dress code demands petticoats and suit vests and airships are the most romantic forms of all transportation.
The Golden Age of Flight timeline chronicles some of the major milestones in this era of aviation. This era saw the shift from largely wooden planes to metal-build frames. Check out the Golden Age of Flight timeline.
The Flight in the Depression timeline chronicles some of the major milestones in this era of aviation. Highlights include the development of military planes for World War II. Check out the Flight in the Depression timeline.
The Post-World War II timeline chronicles some of the major milestones in this era of aviation. This era saw the rise of the commercial jetliner. Check out the Post-World War II timeline.
Aviation highlights from the late 1970s and 1980s include the Concorde supersonic jet and the first flight of the Lockheed F-117A Nighthawk stealth fighter. Read more about the efforts to conquer air and space.
The World War I flight timeline chronicles the major milestones in aviation history during this time. This era saw the aviation industry rise rapidly in popularity. Check out the World War I flight timeline.
From the first man in space to new speed records, aviators launched into new frontiers in the 1960s. Read about flight highlights in the 1960s.
Since prehistoric times, people have wanted to take to the skies. Trouble is, humans weren't meant to fly. Of course, that didn't stop some determined souls from trying.
The boom after World War II led to revolutions in jet and rocket technology. Read about the developments in aviation during the middle of the century.
The Dawn of Flight Timeline detailing the early history of the aviation industry. Follow the development of flight from 400 B.C. to the historic flight at Kitty Hawk. Learn more about the dawn of flight timeline.
With rapid improvement in the aviation industry, airplanes and space vehicles made steady progress. Read about how we conquered air and space in the 1970s and 1980s.
In the time after World War II, the U.S. military greatly reduced the number of planes produced each year and eliminated thousands of jobs. This time was not, however, without advances in the aviation field. What were some of the major technological advances in flight?
The Korean War had ended, but the world was on the brink of the long Cold War. Read about the rapid development of flight technology of the 1950s and 1960s.
The 1960s brought the height of the Space Race and revolutions in flight technology. Read about advances in flight during the '60s and '70s.
World War I flight changed the way in which battles were conducted. Units could now scope out the positions of enemy troops without putting soldiers in danger. Learn more about the history of World War I flight.
The golden age of flight was a time when innovations in flying helped capture the public's attention. People, such as Charles Lindbergh, helped raise the popularity of flight. Learn more about the golden age of flight.
Flight in the Depression was a time where the design of aircraft changed dramatically. The role of planes in the military also greatly increased. Learn about flight in the Depression.
The history of aviation can be traced all the way back to the Wright brothers' first flight at Kitty Hawk, NC. How have aircraft and the aviation industry evolved since then?
The dream of flying might be as old as man itself as early hunters wished for ways to get a better view of hunting fields. What were the early attempts at flight like?
With the Boeing 707, Boeing created the right plane at the right time, a landmark in aviation history that opened the doors to international travel for the masses. Learn how the Boeing gained a lead in airliners that is only now being challenged.
Over the years, 199 Ford Tri-Motors airplanes would be built. They would serve all three branches of the U.S. military, many airlines, many corporations, and 20 foreign countries. Learn about the strong, reliable, versatile Ford Tri-Motors aircraft.
The Ryan NYP monoplane, Spirit of St. Louis, is inextricably linked with American aviator Charles Lindbergh. In 1927, the 25-year-old flier made the first nonstop solo flight across the Atlantic. Read more specifications for the Spirit of St. Louis.
The timeless Piper J-3 Cub was easy to fly and well suited to a variety of tasks. Because the Cub was economically priced, it helped democratize civil aviation. Learn the story and specifications for this classic, straight-forward aviation workhorse.
The Beech Staggerwing was an amazing leap forward on the date of its first flight, November 4, 1932. Learn how the reverse stagger of its wings, its clean fillets, and its retractable landing gear made this Depression-era gamble into a success.