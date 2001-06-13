Science
How Baggage Handling Works

by Karim Nice

Baggage Claim

The baggage carousel
Photo courtesy BAE Automated Systems, Inc.

Bags coming off a plane that are staying in Denver are loaded into carts and pulled by tug to the baggage-claim area. Since the bags are already sorted when they come off the plane, it is easy to keep the transferring bags separate from the terminating bags.

When the bags get to the baggage-claim area, they are loaded onto a short conveyor that deposits them onto the carousel.

Oddly shaped items like skis and golf bags are routed to a special carousel.
Photo courtesy BAE Automated Systems, Inc.

Since Denver airport is a popular destination for skiers, there is a whole separate carousel for skis.

For more information on baggage handling and related topics, check out the links below.

