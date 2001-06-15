How Airline Freight Works

Air-freight planes move anything that can be bought or sold. See how goods are shipped worldwide. 2008 HowStuffWorks

You can ship just about anything by air. Letters, packages, cars, horses, construction equipment and even other airplanes can be shipped air freight. The planes that carry all of this stuff range from normal commercial airlineres to some amazing flying mutants!

Air freight can be separated into three main categories:

Freight that rides on passenger airlines

Freight that rides on dedicated cargo planes

Huge payloads that ride in super cargo planes

In this edition of HowStuffWorks, we'll take a look at these three different types o­f freight and learn about the sometimes bizarre aircraft that carry them.