How Airline Freight Works

You can ship just about anything by air. Letters, packages, cars, horses, construction equipment and even other airplanes can be shipped air freight. The planes that carry all of this stuff range from normal commercial airlineres to some amazing flying mutants!
Air freight can be separated into three main categories:
- Freight that rides on passenger airlines
- Freight that rides on dedicated cargo planes
- Huge payloads that ride in super cargo planes
In this edition of HowStuffWorks, we'll take a look at these three different types of freight and learn about the sometimes bizarre aircraft that carry them.