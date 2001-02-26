How Blimps Work

Photo courtesy Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

You've probably seen a Goodyear blimp providing TV coverage to a sporting event, such as a football game or golf tournament. Blimps are a type of lighter-than-air (LTA) craft called an airship. Like a hot air balloon, blimps use a gas to generate lift. But unlike a hot air balloon, blimps can move forward through the air under their own power, like airplanes. T­hey can hover like helicopters, travel in all kinds of weather and stay aloft for days. In this edition of HowStuffWorks, we will show you how these fascinating vehicles work.