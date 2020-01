Concorde supersonic passenger jets. See more Concorde pictures. Photo courtesy British Airways

Do you need to get from London to New York in a hurry? Before Oct.24, 2003, you could just hop aboard the world's fastest passenger airplane, the Concorde, and be there in less than four hours!

How was it possible to cross the Atlantic in such a short amount of time? Simple: The Concorde traveled faster than sound.

Advertisement

In this article, we will show you how this amazing vehicle worked.