How Zero-gravity Flights Work

Taking the Plunge
Once the question-and-answer session is over, it's time to board the plane. Passengers sit in the rear of the plane, which looks like a normal 727, apart from the lack of windows. You'll fasten your seat belt, and the pilot will taxi the plane to the runway and take off just like any other flight. Once you reach cruising altitude, it's time to unbuckle your seat belt and move to the play area of the plane, where you'll lie down as you prepare for the first steep climb, during which the g-forces increase.
Photo courtesy of Zero Gravity Corporation
Each flight includes 15 parabolas
-- a total of seven to eight
minutes of reduced gravity.
Each flight includes 15 parabolas, which means you'll experience seven to eight minutes of reduced gravity. Once the plane completes the final parabolic arc, you'll return to the seating area and strap in for landing. Upon your return to the airport, you'll leave the plane to go to a post-flight party, complete with complimentary champagne and souvenirs.
Earth’s gravity is about three times stronger than Mars’ and about six times stronger than Lunar gravity.
In the next section, we'll find out how the Boeing 727-200 was retrofitted to withstand the force of 15 parabolic arcs.