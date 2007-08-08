How Zero-gravity Flights Work

Inside the G-FORCE-ONE
Doctors Peter Diamandis and Byron Lichtenberg founded ZERO-G in 1993 with the intention of creating a space entertainment and tourism company. NASA used to conduct zero-gravity flights using a Boeing KC-135A Stratotanker, originally designed as an in-flight aircraft refueling vehicle. Diamandis and Lichtenberg needed an aircraft that met FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) regulations (NASA is exempt from FAA certification, but commercial travel is not), yet could withstand the stresses involved in simulating weightlessness. The aircraft also needed to be less expensive to purchase and maintain than the KC-135A. They focused their attention on the Boeing 727-200.
Photo courtesy of Zero Gravity Corporation
Passengers can eat candy in a weightless environment and
not gain weight ... at least until they land.
In 2004, the FAA granted ZERO-G the permission to conduct flights in a 727-200 using parabolic paths. The company flies over uninhabited areas that are out of the way of most commercial flight routes. Each flight takes place within an FAA-designated corridor about 100 miles long and 10 miles wide.
Photo courtesy of Zero Gravity Corporation
ZERO-G’s Boeing 727-200, G-FORCE-ONE
Engineers also designed a special accelerometer for the cockpit. The accelerometer measures the plane's speed and path through a parabolic arc. Because of ZERO-G's focus on providing entertainment to customers, the company felt that comfort of customers was an important concern (NASA relies on its pilots to follow the parabolic path on their own and is less concerned about the smoothness of the flight). Pilots can receive data on their flight path, making minor adjustments when necessary to make ensure each arc is smooth as possible.
Boeing designed the 727 to withstand forces from -0.1 G to 2.5 G. The g-load stresses during parabolic flight on G-FORCE-ONE range from 0 G to 1.8 G, well within the range of safety. ZERO-G regularly inspects the aircraft for signs of equipment fatigue and maintenance needs.
The company's headquarters is in Las Vegas, Nev. Most flights originate from Las Vegas or the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but because many airports can accommodate a 727, the company invites customers to charter flights based out of their nearest major airport, making it that much easier to achieve a lifelong dream of defying gravity.
To find out more about zero-gravity flights, check out the links on the next page.
Related HowStuffWorks Articles
- How Airplanes Work
- How Airports Work
- How do satellites orbit the Earth?
- How does the speedometer in an airplane work?
- How Mars Works
- How NASA Works
- How Space Planes Will Work
- How Space Shuttles Work
- How Space Tourism Works
- How Weightlessness Works
More Great Links
Sources
- "A brief interlude in zero-G." New Scientist. Vol. 194, Issue 2602, 5/5/2007.
- Dempsey, Robert, et al. "Thank You for Flying the Vomit Comet." The Physics Teacher. Vol. 45, February 2007.
- Gold, Scott. "Floating Free and Queasy." Los Angeles Times. Sept. 15, 2004.
- Personal interview with Dr. Peter Diamandis on July 20, 2007.
- Spangenberg, Ray and Moser, Diane. "The World's Highest Rollercoaster." Final Frontier, Sept./Oct. 1988.
- US Patent # 5,971,319. System for converting jet aircraft to parabolic flight operation.
- ZERO-G Corporation
http://www.gozerog.com