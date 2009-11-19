Science
Top 5 Sci-fi Weapons that Might Actually Happen

by Susan L. Nasr
Spock lays low with his phaser, perhaps one of the most well-known weapons in science fiction. See our collection of essential gadget pictures.
CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Over the years, the science-fiction genre has amassed an impressive arsenal. Waltz through its fictional armories, and you'll find armaments spun from every scientific breakthrough, crazy theory and "Popular Science" article that sci-fi authors could get their hands on.

From the phasers and red matter bombs of "Star Trek" to the lightsabers of "Star Wars," our books, movies and comics are loaded with a vast array of organic, nanotech, gravity and energy weapons. But how much science is there to all of this? And just what kind of sci-fi heat will the soldiers of the future really be packing?

In this article, we'll look at five far-out approaches to spreading destruction and mayhem among earthly residents. So check your crysknives, chainswords and Klingon bat'leths at the door and take a quick glance into the future.

Recommended

