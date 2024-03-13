7 of the 10 Hottest Countries in the World Are on 1 Continent

The Gambia in West Africa boasts a tropical climate characterized by a distinctly hot dry season and a rainy season influenced by the African monsoon. Coastal areas enjoy moderated temperatures due to the proximity of the ocean, while the interior experiences higher heat levels.
The country maintains consistently warm conditions throughout the year, with an average yearly temperature of 83.1 degrees Fahrenheit (28.38 degrees Celsius).
Seasons
The tropical climate of The Gambia is marked by two primary seasons: dry and rainy.
During the dry season, typically from November to May, the weather is characterized by hot and arid conditions, minimal rainfall and clear skies. Inland regions experience particularly high temperatures, often exceeding 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius).
However, humidity levels remain relatively low, providing respite, especially along the coast where the ocean breeze offers relief.
On the other hand, the rainy season, lasting from June to October, brings heavy rainfall and increased humidity. Monsoon rains are vital for agriculture and replenishing water sources.
Rainfall varies across the country, with coastal areas receiving less precipitation compared to inland regions. The heightened humidity during this period amplifies the perception of heat, particularly in the interior.
Perks of the Coastal Region
The country's coastal areas benefit from the tempering influence of the Atlantic Ocean, resulting in slightly milder temperatures and less extreme weather conditions compared to inland regions.