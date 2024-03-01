The Driest Place on Earth: Chile's Atacama Desert

The Atacama Desert, also known as Desierto de Atacama in Spanish, is nestled between the Pacific Ocean to the west and the Andes Mountains to the east. Its northern border touches southern Peru, while its southern side extends into Chile, reaching toward the country's port city of Antofagasta.

Within this expanse lie several distinctive features, including the Atacama Salt Flat, the Pampa del Tamarugal (Plateau of the Tamarugal) and two famous dry valleys near the town of San Pedro de Atacama: Valle de la Luna (Valley of the Moon) and Valle de Marte (Mars Valley).

People compare the Atacama to Mars because the surface of the red planet features a similar climate and terrain. Another common name for Mars Valley is Valle de la Muerte, or Valley of Death.

The desert floor of the Atacama is marked by barren, otherworldly landscapes, with vast stretches of sand and rocky terrain. Unlike other deserts that may feature occasional oases or scattered vegetation, the Atacama Desert is characterized mainly by how stark and desolate it is.

The elevation varies throughout the region. For example, San Pedro de Atacama is around 8,000 feet (2,438 m) above sea level, but some higher areas exceeding 16,000 feet (4,877 m).