10 Possible Transportation Pollution Solutions

To really bring about change, we'll have to change our attitude toward cars. Mitchell Funk/ Getty Images

Cars are a real dichotomy. On one side, they provide a step toward a better standard of living -- jobs farther afield are reachable by car. They provide opportunities for recreation, access to better stores and markets and the freedom to move where we want, when we want.

On the other side, some claim they rob us of our health, make us dependent on them for our freedom and produce a huge amount of pollution. It's this last part that worries many people. Not only do cars produce a large portion of the world's pollution, in excess of several billion tons per year in the United States alone, but boats, trucks, trains and buses also contribute to the pollution whole.

Yet cars remain one of the worst of the offenders. But there are a few possible solutions to the car pollution issue, and it's not just a change of fuel. To really bring about change, humans have to change their attitude toward cars and rethink their role in our lives, and that may be a harder change than any other.

Most importantly, there is no one magic solution. Each small step is integrated with a larger whole; each one is a part of the other, and no one single step can move ahead significantly without help from the others.

Over the next several pages, we've compiled a list of 10 possible solutions that we think might have an impact. Have a look and see what you think.