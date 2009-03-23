10 Ways to Celebrate Earth Day

Volunteers clean up a park on Earth Day. Image courtesy of SanAntonio.gov

­If you want to really be a part of Earth Day, there's nothing like joining other like-minded individuals in a common task. If you have the time, there are lots of opportunities out there to pitch in.

If you go to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Web site page for events and volunteer opportunities, you'll find a list of Earth Day activities for your area. You might want to get in on planting some trees, cleaning up a park, or, if you have some extra time to get some pledges, doing a walk for a "green" charity.

Or have some fun but skip the work. You'll find museum programs, festivals, parties in the park and parades on the list, too. Some hands-on fun at a science museum can be a great way to celebrate Earth Day with your family.

Also visit the Sierra Club's site or the Web site for your local government for more possibilities.

