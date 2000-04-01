How does an X-ray machine work?

An X-ray machine is essentially a camera. Instead of visible light, however, it uses X-rays to expose the film.

X-rays are like light in that they are electromagnetic waves, but they are more energetic so they can penetrate many materials to varying degrees. When the X-rays hit the film, they expose it just as light would. Since bone, fat, muscle, tumors and other masses all absorb X-rays at different levels, the image on the film lets you see different (distinct) structures inside the body because of the different levels of exposure on the film.

