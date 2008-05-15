LUNAR LANDINGS OVER THE DECADES

Follow us
How Lunar Landings Work
People around the world watched as Neil Armstrong touched the moon and declared, "That's one small step for man; one giant leap for mankind." But how did we put a man on the moon?
Did NASA Win the Space Race?
This passive-aggressive peacetime contest between the USSR and the United States unofficially ended with the U.S. moon landing. But the Soviets also touted a long list of space race accomplishments. Who won?
How Space Junk Works
Humans produce plenty of trash on Earth, but you might be surprised to learn how much we've managed to leave in space. What's floating around up there? And will it come crashing down on our heads?
How does going to the bathroom in space work?
When nature calls, you have to listen. But when you're in microgravity, going to the bathroom can be a major challenge. How do astronauts get the job done?
How Astronauts Work
Astronauts risk their lives in the pursuit of science. How does NASA know who can be an astronaut? And what do they do when they're not in space?
How Spacewalks Work
When astronauts talk moonwalking, they don't mean the Michael Jackson dance move. Spacewalks take an entire day of preparation -- and a 240-pound space suit.
Why do some people believe the moon landings were a hoax?
Some people say that the moon landings never happened at all. Is it true? And why all the conspiracy theories?
How Space Food Works
Space food has come a long way since Project Mercury's paste-filled tubes. Today's astronauts select menus that include everything from macaroni and cheese to brownies.
How RocketCam Works
This video camera hitches a ride on the space shuttle to provide ground control with a bird's-eye view of the launch. Could RocketCam have prevented the Columbia space shuttle tragedy?
How do spacecraft re-enter the Earth's atmosphere?
Blasting a spacecraft into space is one thing. Bringing it back in one piece is another. Spacecraft are likely to burn up into bits if they aren't specially insulated and designed for the ride.
How Space Camp Works
Kids from around the world flock to Huntsville, Ala., to attend Space Camp. What's so appealing about science class in the summer, and can a 40-year-old go to camp?
Why are there dozens of dead animals floating in space?
Neil Armstrong may have been the first man on the moon, but he wouldn't have gotten there without fruit flies, rhesus monkeys or a dog.
How NASA Works
When most people think of NASA, they think of astronauts and Kennedy Space Center, but there's much more to this nearly 50-year-old organization.
