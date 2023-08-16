Understand the Difference: Typhoon vs Hurricane

At their core, typhoons and hurricanes are both intense tropical cyclones that form over warm tropical oceans and bring torrential rains, strong winds, and potentially catastrophic damage to coastal and inland areas.

The primary difference between these two weather systems lies in their geographical location.

Tropical Cyclones: The Parent Category

Typhoons and hurricanes are both types of tropical cyclones. Tropical depressions and tropical storms also fall under this category. All of these weather events are characterized by their warm-core low pressure system and destructive windstorms that form over tropical or subtropical waters.

While typhoons and hurricanes both fall under the umbrella of tropical cyclones, they differ in terms of their geographic location and wind speeds.

Geographic Differences

The key difference between a typhoon and a hurricane is their location. Typhoons form in the northwest Pacific Ocean, while hurricanes occur in the North Atlantic, central North Pacific, and eastern North Pacific Oceans.

There have been instances when a storm has transitioned from a hurricane to a typhoon or vice versa, such as the 2014 storm Genevieve, which was classified as a super typhoon after moving from the central Pacific to the northwest Pacific Ocean.