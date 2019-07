With wind gusts exceeding 200 miles per hour and a 20-foot storm surge, Camille was the second category 5 hurricane to hit the United States. The massive storm struck along the mouth of the Mississippi River and flattened nearly everything along Mississippi's coastline. After pounding the Gulf Coast, Camille moved inland and caused heaving flooding and landslides in Virginia. In total, Camille caused more than $1.4 billion in damages and 259 deaths.