The Strongest Tornado Ever, by Wind Speed, Size and Damage

By: Zach Taras  |  Mar 20, 2025
Tornado column in rural landscape Jason Persoff Stormdoctor/Cultura Exclusive/Getty Images

These spinning columns of air are some of the most violent storms on Earth, capable of tearing apart entire towns in seconds. The most powerful winds ever recorded have been associated with intense tornadoes, making them one of nature's most destructive forces.

But is there a record for the strongest tornado ever?

Contents
  1. Measuring the Record Holders
  2. The Tri-State Tornado (1925): The Deadliest Twister in U.S. History
  3. The Oklahoma City Tornado (1999): The Strongest Winds Ever Recorded
  4. The El Reno Tornado (2013): The Widest Tornado Ever Recorded
  5. The Joplin Tornado (2011): The Costliest Tornado in U.S. History

Measuring the Record Holders

From the costliest tornado to the widest tornado, history has seen some jaw-dropping examples of what severe storms can do. Thanks to the National Weather Service, the Weather Channel and storm chasers, we have detailed records of these powerful twisters.

Let's take a look at some of the most violent tornadoes ever recorded — based on damage, strength, mortality and size.

The Tri-State Tornado (1925): The Deadliest Twister in U.S. History

When it comes to sheer devastation, the Tri-State Tornado is at the top of the list.

This single tornado moved across Missouri, Illinois and Indiana on March 18, 1925, covering 219 miles (352 km). More recent estimates have revised that number downward, to a still-astonishing 174 miles (280 km).

It remains the deadliest tornado in U.S. history, killing nearly 700 people and destroying thousands of buildings.

With estimated wind speeds exceeding 300 mph (483 km/h), this tornado occurred before modern meteorological tools could measure its full strength. Despite the lack of recorded wind speeds, its damage path and longevity place it among the most violent tornadoes ever.

The Oklahoma City Tornado (1999): The Strongest Winds Ever Recorded

On May 3, 1999, an F5 tornado tore through Oklahoma City (which lies in Tornado Alley), producing the strongest winds ever recorded on Earth.

The National Weather Service reported wind speeds reaching a staggering 321 mph (517 km/h). This violent tornado obliterated homes, flipped cars and left entire neighborhoods in ruins.

This tornado was part of an outbreak of severe storms that produced many of the most intense tornadoes in U.S. history. Thanks to modern technology, meteorologists were able to study its behavior, leading to improvements in tornado forecasting and safety measures.

The El Reno Tornado (2013): The Widest Tornado Ever Recorded

On May 31, 2013, storm chasers and meteorologists documented the widest tornado in recorded history. While most tornadoes are well under 1 mile (1.6 km) in diameter, the El Reno tornado stretched an incredible 2.6 miles (4 km) across, making it the largest tornado ever recorded by width.

This tornado occurred near El Reno, Oklahoma, and was classified as an EF3 at the time. But wind speed measurements suggested it was much stronger in certain areas.

Despite its immense size, the El Reno tornado did not have the highest number of casualties, primarily because it remained in mostly rural areas. However, it tragically claimed the lives of four experienced storm chasers, highlighting the unpredictability of tornado activity even for professionals.

The Joplin Tornado (2011): The Costliest Tornado in U.S. History

Joplin, Missouri, experienced one of the most costly and destructive tornadoes in U.S. history on May 22, 2011. With recorded wind speeds exceeding 200 mph (320 km/h), this EF5 tornado ripped through the city, leveling homes, businesses and hospitals.

The costliest tornado in American history, it caused over $2.8 billion in damages ($4.04 billion adjusted for 2025).

The Joplin tornado remains a reminder of how intense tornadoes can be when they strike populated areas. The National Weather Service has since improved warning systems to help reduce fatalities in future tornado outbreaks.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Now That's Interesting

As with all records, standards shift with the times, as improved technology allows for more precision. For instance, the Timber Lake tornado, which struck South Dakota in 1946, was measured to be 4 miles (6.4 km) wide, which would make it the widest tornado ever recorded. However, since the official records date back only to 1950, this number can't be reliably verified, and isn't counted by the National Weather Service, which maintains the official list.

