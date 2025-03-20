The Strongest Tornado Ever, by Wind Speed, Size and Damage

On May 31, 2013, storm chasers and meteorologists documented the widest tornado in recorded history. While most tornadoes are well under 1 mile (1.6 km) in diameter, the El Reno tornado stretched an incredible 2.6 miles (4 km) across, making it the largest tornado ever recorded by width.
This tornado occurred near El Reno, Oklahoma, and was classified as an EF3 at the time. But wind speed measurements suggested it was much stronger in certain areas.
Despite its immense size, the El Reno tornado did not have the highest number of casualties, primarily because it remained in mostly rural areas. However, it tragically claimed the lives of four experienced storm chasers, highlighting the unpredictability of tornado activity even for professionals.