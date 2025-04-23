The Tri-State Tornado of 1925 Traveled Over 200 Miles

By: Zach Taras  |  Apr 23, 2025
The Tri-State tornado traveled over 200 miles (322 km) across three states. Connect Images/Jason Persoff Sto / Getty Images/Connect Images

On March 18, 1925, a massive and terrifying storm tore through the Midwest, becoming the Tri-State Tornado, the deadliest tornado in United States history.

Known as America's greatest tornado disaster, this single tornado crossed three states — Missouri, Illinois and Indiana — causing complete devastation in its path.

Advertisement

Contents
  1. How the Tri State Tornado Formed
  2. One Tornado or More?
  3. Where the Tornado Struck
  4. A Trail of Destruction
  5. Why the Tri-State Tornado Was So Devastating
  6. A Tornado for the Record Books
  7. Lessons From the Tri State Tornado

How the Tri State Tornado Formed

The storm began in south central Missouri in the warm sector of a powerful low-pressure system. Cold air advection along a cold front collided with warmer, moist air, creating conditions ideal for severe thunderstorms.

According to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) and historical meteorological data, the triple point of the low's track provided the perfect setup for a continuous tornado.

Advertisement

One Tornado or More?

Still, there is some uncertainty over whether the damage from the Tri-State Tornado and its exceptionally long path length was the result of one tornado or a tornado family. Because meteorological documentation of the event is scarce, it's impossible to say for sure.

Whatever the case, the average forward speed of the tornado was about 59 mph (95 km/h), and it remained on the ground for over 3.5 hours. The tornado traveled approximately 219 miles (352 km), an unprecedented path length.

Advertisement

Where the Tornado Struck

The tornado touched down in Shannon County, in southeast Missouri. It ravaged the city of Annapolis before moving through Bollinger County, continuing to cause destruction as it continued into southern Illinois.

The tornado passed through several communities as it continued its destructive rampage, finally crossing the Wabash river into southwest Indiana. Finally, after three hours of devastation, this massive storm dissipated in Pike county, Indiana.

Advertisement

A Trail of Destruction

The tornado hit towns like Gorham, Murphysboro, De Soto and West Frankfort, Illinois. The destruction caused in these small communities was extreme, with some entire towns completely demolished.

Jackson County Historical Society records show that the town of Murphysboro suffered one of the highest death tolls, while two schools (Logan School and De Soto School) were destroyed during school hours.

Advertisement

Huge portions of Murphysboro — and local landmarks such as its First Baptist Church — were destroyed.

The tornado continued into southwestern Indiana and passed through towns like Griffin and Princeton. Indiana State Library archives document the impact on southwestern Indiana, where more deaths occurred and property damage continued to mount.

Advertisement

Why the Tri-State Tornado Was So Devastating

The 1925 Tri-State Tornado caused widespread destruction, with a death toll of 695 people and over 2,000 injured.

It wasn't just the intensity of the tornado that made it deadly, but also the lack of tornado forecasting. In 1925, the National Weather Service (then called the U.S. Weather Bureau) did not issue tornado warnings, leaving communities unprepared.

Advertisement

The tornado's path, combined with its high speed and the timing — during school and work hours — increased casualties. In some towns, funeral services were held for dozens of victims at once. Many of the injured had to be transported to distant hospitals, and dozens died later of their injuries.

A Tornado for the Record Books

The Great Tri-State Tornado remains the benchmark for significant tornadoes. It holds records for the longest continuous tornado path and the highest death toll in the U.S. The tornado crossed the Mississippi River and carved through mining towns, farmland and densely populated areas.

Historical materials from the Missouri Digital Archives (MDH) and Jackson County Historical Society (JCHS) paint a vivid picture of the human settlement erased in minutes. The actual storm left a lasting imprint on tornado occurrences and shaped how meteorologists study extreme damage.

Advertisement

Lessons From the Tri State Tornado

The Tri-State Tornado highlighted the need for better storm forecasting and public awareness. The storm hit before weather radar, satellite imaging or emergency broadcast systems existed.

Since then, the National Weather Service and other agencies have improved tornado prediction and response systems, with both tornado watches and tornado warnings helping people stay alert.

Advertisement

Today, we understand more about tornado formation, thanks in part to lessons learned from the Tri-State event. The NWS Paducah office and other regional centers use this storm as a case study for training and preparedness.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Advertisement

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...