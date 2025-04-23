The Tri-State Tornado of 1925 Traveled Over 200 Miles

" " The Tri-State tornado traveled over 200 miles (322 km) across three states. Connect Images/Jason Persoff Sto / Getty Images/Connect Images

On March 18, 1925, a massive and terrifying storm tore through the Midwest, becoming the Tri-State Tornado, the deadliest tornado in United States history.

Known as America's greatest tornado disaster, this single tornado crossed three states — Missouri, Illinois and Indiana — causing complete devastation in its path.