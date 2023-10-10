The Intriguing World of the Seven of Swords Tarot Card

By: HowStuffWorks  |  Oct 10, 2023
7 of swords
The 7 of Swords often represents themes of deception, trickery, and stealth in tarot readings. KoolShooters / Pexels

The Seven of Swords tarot card holds a captivating allure, representing themes of deceit, trickery, and cunning. As we delve into the intricate symbolism and meanings of this card, we uncover a world of strategy, resourcefulness, and the consequences of dishonesty. In this comprehensive guide, we will explore the upright and reversed meanings of the Seven of Swords, its impact on various aspects of life such as love, health, and career, and its connection to astrology. So, let us embark upon this journey of discovery and unravel the mysteries of the Seven of Swords.

Contents
  1. Seven of Swords Tarot Card: Key Terms
  2. Seven of Swords Tarot Card Description
  3. Seven of Swords Upright Meaning
  4. Seven of Swords Reversed Meaning
  5. Seven of Swords: Yes or No
  6. Seven of Swords and Astrology
  7. Important Card Combinations
  8. Seven of Swords Tarot Cards
  9. Seven of Swords in A Reading

Seven of Swords Tarot Card: Key Terms

Before delving deeper into the meanings of the Seven of Swords tarot card, let us familiarize ourselves with the key terms associated with this intriguing card.

Upright: Dishonesty, deceit, manipulation, cheating, theft. Reversed: Taking responsibility, starting fresh, coming clean. Yes or No: No. Number: 7. Element: Air. Planet: Uranus. Astrological Sign: Aquarius.

Seven of Swords Tarot Card Description

The Seven of Swords tarot card presents a captivating image of a man stealthily making off with five swords, glancing back to ensure he remains undetected. In the background, two upright swords signify the stolen weapons. The yellow background symbolizes consciousness, highlighting the man's awareness of his actions. The red accents in his boots and head reflect his ego-driven energy and willingness to act upon his desires. His confident expression reveals his lack of remorse, as he believes he will successfully evade capture. However, a flag being raised in the distance foreshadows his imminent discovery.

Seven of Swords Upright Meaning

In its upright position, the Seven of Swords represents lies, scheming behavior, and a lack of conscience. If this card appears in a reading, it suggests that you may be resorting to unscrupulous methods to achieve your goals. Manipulative behaviors, such as deceit and trickery, may be employed to gain an advantage in personal relationships or professional endeavors. It serves as a reminder that there are alternative ways to attain your objectives, ones that are more ethical and authentic.

When the Seven of Swords represents another individual in a reading, it serves as a warning to remain vigilant. Someone may be attempting to take advantage of you or deceive you in some way. Take a closer look at the people in your life and assess whether their intentions align with your best interests. Trust your instincts and be wary of hidden motives, as they will soon be revealed if you remain attentive.

Money and Career Meaning

In the realm of career and finances, the Seven of Swords suggests that improvements can be made in how you handle professional matters. If you find yourself resorting to deceitful tactics, such as inflating product descriptions or making promises you cannot keep, it is time to reassess your approach. Honesty and transparency are more likely to yield positive results, fostering trust and building lasting relationships with colleagues and clients. Avoid the allure of get-rich-quick schemes and instead focus on building a solid foundation for success.

Love and Relationships Meaning

When it comes to matters of the heart, the Seven of Swords in an upright position can indicate that you are grappling with thoughts of infidelity or deceit within a relationship. It is crucial to consider the consequences of your actions and the impact they will have on your partner. Engaging in open and honest communication is essential to maintain a healthy and genuine connection. If you are single, be cautious of potential suitors who may exhibit deceitful tendencies. Take the time to get to know them before committing to a long-term relationship.

Health and Spirituality Meaning

In matters of health, the Seven of Swords suggests the need for further investigation and testing. If your symptoms persist despite previous medical advice, seek a second opinion to ensure a proper diagnosis. Additionally, this card serves as a reminder to avoid engaging in behaviors that may jeopardize your well-being. Listen to your body's signals and take appropriate action to maintain your health.

On a spiritual level, the Seven of Swords urges you to trust your intuition and conscience. Beware of individuals who may try to manipulate or deceive you in matters of spirituality. Stay true to yourself and follow your inner guidance, allowing it to guide you on your spiritual journey.

Seven of Swords Reversed Meaning

In its reversed position, the Seven of Swords signifies a turning point, where individuals have the opportunity to make positive changes and start anew. Recognizing and acknowledging past negative behaviors is the first step towards personal growth and transformation. Embrace this reversal as a chance to break free from old patterns and embrace a more authentic and honest way of life.

Money and Career Meaning

In the realm of career and finances, the reversed Seven of Swords suggests that a change of heart is needed if you have engaged in deceitful actions. Your conscience may push you to confess or face exposure. This card also indicates potential consequences for those who have been deceitful in the workplace. It is crucial to take responsibility for your actions and make amends where necessary. Embrace this opportunity to start fresh and create a more ethical and transparent work environment.

Love and Relationships Meaning

If the Seven of Swords appears reversed in a love reading, it signifies a turning point in a relationship. It may indicate that someone is ready to come clean and make amends for past dishonesty. This reversal offers an opportunity for healing and rebuilding trust. However, it is essential to approach this newfound honesty with caution and open communication to ensure the relationship can move forward in a healthy manner.

Health and Spirituality Meaning

In matters of health, the reversed Seven of Swords encourages you to pay attention to warning signs that may have been previously ignored. Take the necessary steps to address any health concerns and seek appropriate medical advice. Embrace the opportunity to make positive changes in your lifestyle and spiritual practices. Trust your intuition and make decisions that align with your overall well-being.

Seven of Swords: Yes or No

In a yes or no tarot reading, the Seven of Swords suggests a negative answer. It signifies deceit, trickery, and a lack of honesty. It is advisable to reassess the situation and consider alternative paths before moving forward.

Seven of Swords and Astrology

The Seven of Swords is connected to the astrological sign of Aquarius and is influenced by the planet Uranus. Aquarius represents individuality, innovation, and intellectual pursuits. Uranus, known as the "rebel planet," encourages unconventional thinking and a desire for freedom. These influences enhance the themes of deception, cunning, and strategic thinking associated with the Seven of Swords.

Important Card Combinations

The Seven of Swords forms intriguing combinations with other tarot cards, offering deeper insights into their combined meanings. Let us explore some of these significant card combinations and their implications.

Seven of Swords and The High Priestess

When the Seven of Swords appears alongside The High Priestess, it suggests a need to trust your intuition and rely on your inner wisdom. Be cautious of deceitful individuals who may try to manipulate you. The High Priestess represents hidden knowledge and encourages you to look beyond the surface to uncover the truth.

Seven of Swords and The Hierophant

The combination of the Seven of Swords and The Hierophant suggests a clash between tradition and deceitful behavior. This pairing emphasizes the importance of ethics and moral values. It urges you to adhere to established rules and principles, avoiding the temptation to engage in dishonest actions.

Seven of Swords and Five of Wands

The Seven of Swords and the Five of Wands together indicate conflicts and competition stemming from deceptive actions. This combination highlights the need for open communication and finding common ground in resolving conflicts. It is essential to address any deceitful behavior and work towards finding mutual understanding.

Seven of Swords and Ten of Wands

When the Seven of Swords combines with the Ten of Wands, it suggests the consequences of dishonesty and deceit weighing heavily on your shoulders. This pairing represents the burdensome nature of keeping secrets and the need to take responsibility for your actions. It is time to face the consequences and make amends.

Seven of Swords Tarot Cards

The Seven of Swords is part of the Swords suit in the tarot deck. The Swords represent the element of air, symbolizing intellect, thoughts, and communication. The suit explores themes of mental agility, decision-making, and conflict resolution. The Seven of Swords, specifically, delves into the realm of deceit, trickery, and strategic thinking.

Seven of Swords in A Reading

When the Seven of Swords appears in a tarot reading, it invites you to examine your actions and motivations. It serves as a reminder to consider the consequences of dishonesty and deceit. This card encourages you to be cautious of manipulative individuals and to trust your instincts. Embrace the opportunity to make positive changes in your life and relationships, moving towards a more ethical and authentic path.

As we conclude our exploration of the intriguing Seven of Swords tarot card, we have uncovered its multifaceted meanings and implications. From the themes of deceit and trickery to the opportunities for growth and transformation, this card offers valuable insights into the complexities of human behavior. Embrace the lessons it presents and navigate the intricacies of life with wisdom and integrity.

