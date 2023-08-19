Unlock Your Inner Wisdom with a Tarot 3 Card Spread

Now that you’ve prepared your reading space and set your intention, it’s time to embark on the thrilling process of performing a tarot 3 card spread. This journey involves carefully considering the type of spread, admiring the artwork, and interpreting the symbolism.

It’s easy to perform a three card spread: simply shuffle the cards, cut half the deck, and draw three cards.

Shuffling and Drawing Cards

Shuffling and drawing cards is an essential part of performing a tarot 3 card spread. To ensure the most accurate results, find a shuffling method that works for you and helps you stay focused on your question or intention. Once you’ve shuffled the cards, carefully lay them out in the chosen spread, with each card representing a specific aspect of the reading.

The act of interpreting the cards can be a rewarding experience, depending on the type of reading you are performing. It’s an essential skill to read tarot spreads effectively and uncover the hidden meanings within the cards.

Interpreting the Cards

Interpreting your tarot cards is the key to unlocking the wisdom they hold. With lots of practice and focus, you can gain a better understanding of the big picture and how the cards relate to one another, allowing you to interpret a tarot spread correctly. Think about how the meanings of the cards work together, consider how they relate to past, present, and future, and look for any patterns that emerge.

For beginners, there are numerous resources available to aid in interpreting tarot cards, such as tarot interpretation books or booklets that come with most tarot decks, as well as several online resources. To develop an intuitive understanding of the cards, try using a tool like Tarot Card Meaning Cheat Sheets to get a better grasp of the cards and their meanings.