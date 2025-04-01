The Giant of Kandahar: A Redheaded Monster of Mythical Proportions

By: Mitch Ryan  |  Apr 1, 2025
The Giant of Kandahar is said to stand more than 12 feet (3.7 meters) tall. Nicole Antonio / DALL-E

The Giant of Kandahar tale tells of U.S. military personnel encountering a massive, red-haired humanoid in the mountains of Afghanistan.

According to the story, the creature was incredibly strong and domineering, standing over 12 feet (3.7 meters) tall. Eyewitnesses also claimed that the beast had six fingers on each hand and two rows of teeth.

Many theories have emerged since first contact. Some believe the giant is related to the Nephilim fallen angels, while others argue it was an exaggeration of local folklore. Read on to learn where this fantastical story came from and decide whether the legendary Giant of Kandahar is fact or fiction.

Contents
  1. The Alleged Incident in Afghanistan
  2. What Did the Kandahar Giant Look Like?
  3. Why the Story Persists

The Alleged Incident in Afghanistan

According to the story, U.S. military personnel were on patrol in the mountains of Afghanistan when they stumbled upon a mysterious cave. Inside, the group found human remains, bones and dead bodies. Before they could explore further, the Kandahar Giant emerged and attacked the soldiers.

Armed and trained for war, the army unit fought back and killed the massive creature.

A military helicopter was then called in to transport the body out of the remote area, but no official record of the incident exists. Some claim the event was classified, while skeptics continue to argue it is a hoax with no evidence to support that it ever actually happened.

What Did the Kandahar Giant Look Like?

Eyewitness accounts describe the giant as having strikingly unusual features, the strangest of which were its enormous head, six fingers on each hand, multiple rows of teeth and deep-set, menacing eyes. Some versions of the legend claim that the creature moved incredibly fast despite its massive size.

Why the Story Persists

The Giant of Kandahar has gained attention on the internet, with many pages and forums discussing details of the alleged incident. The story often resurfaces in conspiracy circles, with some suggesting that the military covered up the event to protect locals and prevent panic.

However, no credible government or military personnel have come forward to verify the claims.

Many believe that the story is simply a modern myth, similar to other cryptid tales throughout history. Whether inspired by local folklore or a complete fabrication, the legend of the Kandahar Giant remains an intriguing and mysterious part of internet lore.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Now That's Interesting

The Giant of Kandahar is not the only missing giant story based on local folklore. The Paiutes, a Native American tribe that lived in Nevada, tell the story of a cave-dwelling, red-haired band of cannibalistic giants called the Si-Te-Cah. In retaliation to several attacks on their people, the Paiutes cornered the giants in Lovelock Cave and exterminated them once and for all. Early 20th-century archeologists found several large mummified remains and artifacts, including a 15-inch (38-cm) sandal. However, no evidence remains to corroborate the claims of giants over 8 feet (2.5 meters).

