The Giant of Kandahar: A Redheaded Monster of Mythical Proportions

" " The Giant of Kandahar is said to stand more than 12 feet (3.7 meters) tall. Nicole Antonio / DALL-E

The Giant of Kandahar tale tells of U.S. military personnel encountering a massive, red-haired humanoid in the mountains of Afghanistan.

According to the story, the creature was incredibly strong and domineering, standing over 12 feet (3.7 meters) tall. Eyewitnesses also claimed that the beast had six fingers on each hand and two rows of teeth.

Many theories have emerged since first contact. Some believe the giant is related to the Nephilim fallen angels, while others argue it was an exaggeration of local folklore. Read on to learn where this fantastical story came from and decide whether the legendary Giant of Kandahar is fact or fiction.