Moon-eyed People: Mysterious Beings or Welsh Settlers?

" " The moon-eyed people of Cherokee lore may have simply been blue-eyed settlers. Natalia Crespo / Getty Images

The moon-eyed people legend describes a mysterious race of pale-skinned, blue-eyed people who supposedly lived in the Appalachian region before the Cherokee arrived. According to Cherokee legend, these people could not see well in daylight, forcing them to live in caves and only come out at night.

For centuries, these moon-eyed people stories have intrigued historians, cryptid enthusiasts and researchers. Some claim they were an Indigenous group with unique traits, while others suggest they were Welsh settlers who arrived long before Christopher Columbus.

But what’s the truth behind this strange tale?