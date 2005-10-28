How Zombies Work

An important rule of zombie survival: Don't get surrounded. From "Night of the Living Dead."

Whether featuring traditional, shambling zombies or a newer, smarter breed, most movies and games agree on how to survive a zombie attack:

Don't panic. Get away from the zombies. Most of the time, you can move faster than they can. Gather food , water, an emergency radio , flashlights and weapons, and retreat to a secure location. If possible, retreat to a shopping mall, general retail store or other location where you'll have easy access to food and supplies. Stay away from densely populated areas, where the infestation is likely to be heaviest. Barricade all entrances and stay put at all costs. Don't get surrounded or backed into a corner or other enclosed space. Remember that anyone bitten or killed by a zombie will become a threat to you and your party. Wait patiently for rescue and make long-term preparations for your survival.

Also, avoid common mistakes like:

Sheltering in a vehicle to which you do not have the keys

Leaving blades, cudgels or other basic weapons out for zombies to find

Teaching zombies how to use firearms

Giving your only weapon to anyone who is hysterical

Retreating to a basement or cellar without taking supplies with you

Getting into an elevator in a building infested with zombies

Letting personal feelings and arguments get in the way of survival

Follow the links below for lots more information about Haiti, voodoo, zombies and related topics.

Braiiiiiins Movies like "Return of the Living Dead" have popularized the idea that zombies eat people's brains. This makes little logical sense, since brains are relatively small and are more protected than any other organ in the human body. However, some sources explain that zombies only devour the brains of the living when their zombie masters order them to.

