How Zombies Work

Zombie Self-Defense
Whether featuring traditional, shambling zombies or a newer, smarter breed, most movies and games agree on how to survive a zombie attack:
- Don't panic.
- Get away from the zombies. Most of the time, you can move faster than they can.
- Gather food, water, an emergency radio, flashlights and weapons, and retreat to a secure location.
- If possible, retreat to a shopping mall, general retail store or other location where you'll have easy access to food and supplies.
- Stay away from densely populated areas, where the infestation is likely to be heaviest.
- Barricade all entrances and stay put at all costs.
- Don't get surrounded or backed into a corner or other enclosed space.
- Remember that anyone bitten or killed by a zombie will become a threat to you and your party.
- Wait patiently for rescue and make long-term preparations for your survival.
Also, avoid common mistakes like:
- Sheltering in a vehicle to which you do not have the keys
- Leaving blades, cudgels or other basic weapons out for zombies to find
- Teaching zombies how to use firearms
- Giving your only weapon to anyone who is hysterical
- Retreating to a basement or cellar without taking supplies with you
- Getting into an elevator in a building infested with zombies
- Letting personal feelings and arguments get in the way of survival
Follow the links below for lots more information about Haiti, voodoo, zombies and related topics.
