Science
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Science
  3. Space
  4. Space Transportation Systems

How Solar Sails Work

by Kevin Bonsor

Solar Sail Launch

A four quadrant, 20-meter solar sail system is fully deployed during testing at NASA Glenn Research Center's Plum Brook facility in Sandusky, Ohio.
A four quadrant, 20-meter solar sail system is fully deployed during testing at NASA Glenn Research Center's Plum Brook facility in Sandusky, Ohio.
Photo courtesy NASA

With just sunlight as power, a solar sail would never be launched directly from the ground. A second spacecraft is needed to launch the solar sail, which would then be deployed in space. Another possible way to launch a solar sail would be with microwave or laser beams provided by a satellite or other spacecraft. These energy beams could be directed at the sail to launch it into space and provide a secondary power source during its journey. In one experiment at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), sails were driven to liftoff using microwave beams, while laser beams were used to push the sail forward.

Once launched, the sails are deployed using an inflatable boom system that is triggered by a built-in deployment mechanism.

Advertisement

Cosmos 1

Cosmos 1, the Planetary Society's solar-sail powered spacecraft, will be launched from a submerged Russian sub in the Barents Sea. Once launched, the 220.5-pound (100 kg) Cosmos 1 will get a boost from a "kick motor" -- placing it into orbit approximately 550 miles (885 km) above Earth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How the International Space Station Works

NASA's Dragonfly Rotorcraft to Explore Saturn's Giant Moon Titan

Can a Helicopter Fly on Mars? NASA Says Yes

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement