How Telescopes Work

concave - lens or mirror that causes light to spread out.

convex - lens or mirror that causes light to come together to a focal point.

field of view - area of the sky that can be seen through the telescope with a given eyepiece.

focal length - distance required by a lens or mirror to bring the light to a focus.

focal point or focus - point at which light from a lens or mirror comes together.

magnification (power) - telescope's focal length divided by the eyepiece's focal length.