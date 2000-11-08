How Telescopes Work

Many amateurs prefer to make their own telescopes. Some people enjoy the time spent grinding mirrors or lenses, cutting the tube, mounting the optics, and making the mounts. There is a certain pride and satisfaction in using an instrument that you have built yourself. If you do not want to grind your own optical parts, many pieces (objective lenses, primary and secondary mirrors) are available commercially -- all you have to do is assemble them according to the design that you wish to make. There are networks of amateur telescope makers and plenty of designs and advice available.

Regardless of whether you make your telescope yourself or buy it, the device will give you many hours of enjoying the night sky and all of its wonders.