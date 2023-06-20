Terrestrial Planets Are the Rocky Planets of the Solar System

Let's discuss the terrestrial planets in our local solar system: Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars.

Mercury

" " The Mercury Atmosphere and Surface Composition Spectrometer (MASCS) instrument aboard NASA's MESSENGER spacecraft captured this spectral surface measurement of the planet Mercury. NASA/JPL

This terrestrial planet is a place of extremes. It is the smallest of all the planets in the solar system, barely outsizing Earth's moon and other natural satellites. Mercury is also the closest planet to the sun, providing a glaring visible light exposure nearly seven times as bright as a sunny summer day on our planet.

Due to its small mass and close proximity to the sun, Mercury has the fastest orbital period around the sun of any planet. It takes just 87.97 Earth days for Mercury to make a complete orbit around the sun (one Mercurian year). That's nearly 29 miles (46.6 kilometers) per second!

Although you may think that Mercury's position as the nearest planet to the sun would logically make it the hottest planet, its thin atmosphere makes it difficult to retain heat.

During the day, temperatures can soar to a high as of 800 degrees Fahrenheit (430 degrees Celsius), but then plummet at night as low as minus 290 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 180 degrees Celsius).

One interesting fact about Mercury: Its closeness to the sun has caused the planet to develop an unusual rotation known as orbital resonance. That means it rotates three times on its axis for every two orbits around the sun.

"A weird consequence of this phenomena means that if you could stand on Mercury and withstand the 400-degree Celsius temperatures of high noon, you would have to count 176 Earth days (two Mercurian years) until you experienced the next one," explains Dr. Vahé Peroomian, a physics and astronomy professor at the University of Southern California.

Venus

" " Venus has a thick, toxic atmosphere filled with carbon dioxide and it’s perpetually shrouded in thick, yellowish clouds of sulfuric acid that trap heat, causing a runaway greenhouse effect. NASA

Thanks to its thick atmosphere, Venus is the hottest of the four terrestrial planets. Its atmosphere is toxic and comprised of carbon dioxide and yellowish sulfuric acid cloud cover. This greenhouse effect, mixed with Venus' close proximity to the sun, produces scorching surface temperatures as high as 900 degrees Fahrenheit (475 degrees Celsius). Venus also has many geological surface features similar to other terrestrial planets, including mountains and (potentially active) volcanoes.

Although Venus is commonly nicknamed "Earth's twin" since it is about the same size and mass, these two iron planets couldn't be more different, especially when you compare how well their environments support life. Venus, for instance, has crushing air pressure at its surface.

"If you stood on the surface of Venus, the air pressure would be the same as if you were 3,000 feet [914 meters] beneath the ocean's surface," Peroomian says. You'd have to go 164,042 feet (50 kilometers) high into Venus' atmosphere to reach a layer where the atmospheric pressure and average was similar to Earth at sea level, he says.

Earth

" " Earth is the only known habitable planet in the solar system, or beyond. NASA

Humans really won the cosmic lottery by being lucky enough to call Earth our home planet. Earth's orbit lands within the "Goldilocks" habitable zone — not too hot to boil Earth's mostly liquid surface and not too cold to freeze-dry the flora and fauna on our planet's rocky surface. Earth is the terrestrial planet that is just right.

Much of this hospitable environment is also thanks to Earth's atmosphere, which is composed primarily of nitrogen, oxygen and trace gases. This multilayered forcefield provides our planet's inhabitants with breathable air, drinkable water in the form of natural springs and precipitation, and protection from solar radiation.

You may have even had the pleasure of witnessing this life-saving solar shielding when you see the swirling "Northern lights" (aurora borealis) dancing across the night sky.

Mars

" " This mosaic of Mars marks 20 years since the launch of the European Space Agency's Mars Express, and reveals the planet’s color and composition in spectacular detail. European Space Agency

Mars is a dense planet. Although it has a much smaller iron core than Earth, its comparable mass still makes up roughly half the planet's size.

Mars' most notable characteristic is its vast, desolate landscape, spotted with giant peaks and deserts of red iron oxide dust. There is evidence that the Red Planet's surface was once covered in tributaries that carved out canyons and other geographical features. But the thin atmosphere keeps water from lasting long on the surface. The only signs of water or water vapor is as ice in the polar regions.