How the Airbus A380 Works

- Wings - Broughton, Wales
- Fuselage parts - Hamburg, Germany
- Tailfin - Stade, Germany
- Rudder - Puerto Real, Spain
- Nose - Saint Nazaire, France
- Fuselage and cockpit sub-assemblies - Méaulte, France
- Horizontal tailplane - Getafe, Spain
- Final assembly - Toulouse, France
- Cabin installation and painting - Hamburg, Germany
Photo courtesy Airbus SAS
A380 wings carried on the Dee-Dee River Craft between Airbus UK's Broughton factory and Port of Mostyn
Photo courtesy Airbus SAS
A380 fuselage components on the Garonne river, crossing the Pont de Pierre in Bordeaux, France
The tail assemblies are the only major part that can be transported by air (using the Airbus Beluga). A convoy of huge trucks carries the parts from Langon, France, to Toulouse. To accommodate such huge components, an entire infrastructure had to be created, including special river and seagoing vessels that allow parts to "roll on and roll off," customized port facilities and widened roads.
Photo courtesy Airbus SAS
A380 forward and center fuselage components on the floating transfer station in Pauillac, France
In March 2007, the A380 made its first flight to America. One plane, loaded with employees, landed in New York City to the cheers of onlookers. A second, empty plane landed the same day in Los Angeles. The flights demonstrated both the A380's readiness and the ability of airports to accommodate it.