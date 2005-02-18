How the Airbus A380 Works

Wings - Broughton, Wales

Fuselage parts - Hamburg, Germany

Tailfin - Stade, Germany

Rudder - Puerto Real, Spain

Nose - Saint Nazaire, France

Fuselage and cockpit sub-assemblies - Méaulte, France

Horizontal tailplane - Getafe, Spain

Final assembly - Toulouse, France

Cabin installation and painting - Hamburg, Germany

Just putting an A380 together presented Airbus with some problems. There was no way it could create a manufacturing facility large enough to build the entire plane in one place. Various parts are built all over Europe:Other parts are made around the world, including some in the United States. Most of the largest parts are transported by barge.



Photo courtesy Airbus SAS

A380 wings carried on the Dee-Dee River Craft between Airbus UK's Broughton factory and Port of Mostyn





Photo courtesy Airbus SAS

A380 fuselage components on the Garonne river, crossing the Pont de Pierre in Bordeaux, France



The tail assemblies are the only major part that can be transported by air (using the Airbus Beluga). A convoy of huge trucks carries the parts from Langon, France, to Toulouse. To accommodate such huge components, an entire infrastructure had to be created, including special river and seagoing vessels that allow parts to "roll on and roll off," customized port facilities and widened roads.



Photo courtesy Airbus SAS

A380 forward and center fuselage components on the floating transfer station in Pauillac, France



For more details on the manufacturing process, including photos, check out these links:

Airbus was worried that pilots would need extensive training on such a large aircraft, increasing the effective cost to airlines. With that in mind, it refinedto decrease the pilot workload and placed the cockpit midway between the two passenger decks to keep visibility high and make sure everything felt familiar to pilots accustomed to flying other passenger jets. A camera mounted in the plane's belly allows the pilot to check the location of the wheels. The control systems are meant to be similar to other Airbus models, minimizing the amount of additional pilot training needed to fly the A380.