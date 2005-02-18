How the Airbus A380 Works

A380 Challenges
|
Photo courtesy Airbus SAS
The A380 proposes a challenge to existing airports.
It's true that not every airport can handle the A380's enormous bulk, but the problem isn't with runways. Extensive testing showed that the weight of the plane would not cause too much extra stress on runways. In fact, the A380 uses more landing wheels than other large jets, so each wheel actually transmits less weight to the runway than some other aircraft. Most major runways are long enough for takeoff and landing procedures, though some are not quite wide enough (the A380's engines would hang over the edges slightly). Taxiways do need to be widened to accommodate such a large craft.
The bigger issue is terminal space. There just isn't enough space to park an A380 at most airport terminals. In order to smooth the process of getting such a large number of people on and off a plane, Airbus put in two entryways. Therefore, two gangways extending from the same terminal are needed. Only a few airports are equipped with this sort of setup. Even if the airport itself is built to take on large planes, the process of ticketing, checking luggage for and security screening so many people can be a logistical nightmare for airports. The A380 is aligned to serve international flights, which leaves little doubt that lines at customs and immigration will be very long for those passengers. If weather or scheduling problems forces two or more A380 to arrive somewhere at the same time, airports estimate it could take almost a day for every passenger to be processed and find their luggage. Similar problems were encountered when the 747 was first introduced.
Airbus says its focus is on linking major international hubs such as London and Hong Kong, not on reaching every major airport. The A380 will also find uses in shorter trips in Japan. The population density of the island nation means even short routes are regularly filled to capacity.
Some (notably Boeing, for obvious reasons, but environmental groups and airline industry experts, as well), have questioned whether the A380 will be as cost-effective as Airbus claims. Airbus' efficiency numbers depend on full loads of passengers. Even a few empty seats on a such a huge plane can really eat away at an airline's profit margins, as well as the plane's emissions-per-passenger numbers.
|
For more information on the Airbus 380 and related topics, check out the links on the next page.
Related HowStuffWorks Articles
- How Airplanes Work
- How Airports Work
- How Airlines Work
- How F-15s Work
- How Air Force One Works
- How Hypersonic Planes Work
- How Becoming an Airline Pilot Works
- How Gas Turbine Engines Work
More Great Links
Sources
- GlobalAircraft.org
- Gizmo Highway: The Russian Ekranoplan
- Detroit Free Press: Giant Airbus still skimpy in coach class - Jan. 30, 2005
- PBS.org: Airbus 380
- CNN.com: Airbus 'superjumbo': Timeline
- NationalGeographic.com: Airbus Unveils A380 "Superjumbo" Jet - Jan. 18, 2005
- Time.com: Cliff Hangar - Jan. 15, 2005
- EADS: Working with needle and thread
- Airbus.com: A380 Family
- Airliners.net: The Airbus A380
- Aerospaceweb.org: Airbus A380
- Airliners.net: The Boeing 747-400