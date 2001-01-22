How Ultrasound Works

An Ultrasound Examination
For an ultrasound exam, you go into a room with a technician and the ultrasound machine. The following happens:
- You remove your clothes (all of your clothes or only those over the area of interest).
- The ultrasonographer drapes a cloth over any exposed areas that are not needed for the exam.
- The ultrasonographer applies a mineral oil-based jelly to your skin -- this jelly eliminates air between the probe and your skin to help pass the sound waves into your body.
- The ultrasonographer covers the probe with a plastic cover.
- He/she passes the probe over your skin to obtain the required images. Depending upon the type of exam, the probe may be inserted into you.
- You may be asked to change positions to get better looks at the area of interest.
- After the images have been acquired and measurements taken, the data is stored on disk. You may get a hard copy of the images.
- You are given a towelette to clean up.
- You get dressed.