Science
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Science
  3. Engineering
  4. Devices

How Ultrasound Works

by Craig Freudenrich, Ph.D.

The Future of Ultrasound

­As with­ other computer technology, ultrasound machines will most likely get faster and have more memory for storing data. Transducer probes may get smaller, and more insertable probes will be developed to get better images of internal organs. Most likely, 3-D ultrasound will be more highly developed and become more popular. The entire ultrasound machine will probably get smaller, perhaps even hand-held for use in the field (e.g. paramedics, battlefield triage). One exciting new area of research is the development of ultrasound imaging combined with heads-up/virtual reality-type displays that will allow a doctor to "see" inside you as he/she is performing a minimally invasive or non-invasive procedure such as amniocentesis or biopsy.

For more information on ultrasound, see the Links section.

Advertisement

Related HowStuffWorks Articles

More Great Links

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Thank Goodness for Retractable Cords, Right?

Chinese Robotic Sub Looks Like a Clown Fish

Installation Begins on the 10,000 Year Clock

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement