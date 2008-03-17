Why are there dozens of dead animals floating in space?

Chimps during training at Holloman Air Force Base for spaceflight Ralph Crane/Time Life Pictures/ Getty Images

The first living organisms to make it into space and back were actually much smaller than a monkey or a dog -- in 1947, a container full of fruit flies successfully flew 106 miles above the Earth and parachuted back without any apparent damage.

Soon after that, space programs began sending up larger animals. The next year, the Aero Medical Laboratory began conducting animal experiments in White Sands, N.M., and on June 11, 1948, a V-2 Blossom rocket launched into space with Albert I, a rhesus monkey. Because of close quarters, Albert died of suffocation during the flight. By naming the monkey Albert, the scientists started a trend, since every monkey used during the operation was called Albert, and the entire endeavor is now known as the Albert Project. They unfortunately also continued a trend of failure -- most of the launches experienced major technical difficulties and animal fatalities. The best that could be said was that the second monkey, Albert II, survived his entire flight through space, only to die during reentry.

More missions throughout the '50s offered more improvements, but the most famous and beloved of space animals is Laika. A month after the Soviet Union stunned the world with the launch of Sputnik I, the first satellite to enter orbit, the Russians revealed an even more shocking plan. On Nov. 3, 1957, Sputnik 2 launched, but this time a live dog named Laika (Russian for "Barker") was on board. Originally named Kudryavka (or "Little Curly") by the trainers, Laika was a 13-pound, part-Samoyed mongrel female from the streets of Russia -- strays were preferred for spaceflight because of their strength and their ability to survive in cold temperatures.

" " Laika in Sputnik II before takeoff. Her last meal on the flight was poisoned to prevent her dying a slow death of starvation. However, she died of panic and suffocation within hours of takeoff. Keystone/ Getty Images

Unfortunately, the flurry of press over Sputnik I caused Nikita Khrushchev, head of the Communist Party, to rush Sputnik 2 to launch for the one-month "anniversary" of Sputnik I, and designs for the new satellite were very poor. The Soviets even admitted soon after the launch that Laika wouldn't return home, and the satellite itself burned up in reentry. Officials led people to believe the dog survived in orbit for as long as four days before she died from overheating. In 2002, however, evidence revealed Laika actually passed away just a few hours after the launch from a combination of heat and panic. Laika's death encouraged Americans to talk more openly about the treatment of animals, and the Russian people looked down upon Sputnik 2 as an unfortunate attempt at propaganda.

For lots more information on exploration, discovery and living organisms in space, see the next page.

Related HowStuffWorks Articles

More Great Links

Sources